Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have obtained Biden-related bank records that, let’s just say, would have had Trump impeached within three seconds back when the Democrats controlled the House (instead of the ten seconds it took them to impeach Trump over a phone call).

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley says these adds even more volumes to the tome about Biden’s influence-peddling enterprise:

Hallie Biden has just been named as the third Biden who received money from Chinese interests in the initial "suspicious activity reports." The inclusion of Hallie with Hunter and James Biden reaffirm the view of a family influence peddling enterprise… https://t.co/gdbYXMo41C — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 16, 2023

…Apologists are already objecting that influence peddling is perfectly legal. Indeed, it is a virtual cottage industry in D.C. However, it is also a raw form of corruption that is being largely ignored by the media… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 16, 2023

This latest info will definitely be ignored by a large chunk of the U.S. media.

…Moreover, the steps used to carry out influence peddling or to hide its proceeds can be crimes. The Biden family business has long been influence peddling and the extent of these transactions is breathtaking. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 16, 2023

…For those of us who have denounced influence peddling for years in both parties, the Biden family is in a class to itself. The family has long been associated with influence peddling to the degree that they could add an access key to their family crest. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 16, 2023

Perhaps Biden should consider adding an access key to the family crest, and put it next to the Corvette in the garage near the classified documents.

Joe Biden, Hunter & other family members are compromised by Communist China. And the @FBI @TheJusticeDept will never investigate or charge the Bidens. They act as a firewall to protect them. No senior gov executive official will ever be charge we saw that w/ Hillary Clinton.😠 — Live Love Laugh (@DTCahill) March 16, 2023

The irony of course is that during the 2020 campaign Biden repeatedly claimed Donald Trump was compromised by China.

We are getting closer to the truth. https://t.co/OfuDeyWzB4 — Jonathan Hanuka (@jhanuka1) March 16, 2023

We’ll see.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley spots censor-happy libs/media ‘moving on to the next approved narrative’

Jonathan Turley shreds Biden’s ‘downright infuriating’ comments about classified docs

Jonathan Turley says the SCOTUS report about Dobbs leak ‘is almost as chilling as the leak itself’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: