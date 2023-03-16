Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have obtained Biden-related bank records that, let’s just say, would have had Trump impeached within three seconds back when the Democrats controlled the House (instead of the ten seconds it took them to impeach Trump over a phone call).

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley says these adds even more volumes to the tome about Biden’s influence-peddling enterprise:

This latest info will definitely be ignored by a large chunk of the U.S. media.

Perhaps Biden should consider adding an access key to the family crest, and put it next to the Corvette in the garage near the classified documents.

The irony of course is that during the 2020 campaign Biden repeatedly claimed Donald Trump was compromised by China.

We’ll see.

