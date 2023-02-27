While there is no consensus among U.S. intel officials about how the pandemic started, the FBI and now the Dept. of Energy have both found an accidental lab leak in Wuhan, China to be plausible. NEW details via @CBSNews First reported WSJ. pic.twitter.com/QE72v15ED2

— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 27, 2023

In other words, some crow is being served, and it certainly isn’t escaping the notice of the New York Post:

Another for the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/xlpjHTojhh — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) February 27, 2023

George Washington University law professor has pointed out that the “ban any unapproved opinions in the name of keeping people safe” crowd did more harm than good just to maintain a narrative:

The intelligence reporting has led to another media “my bad” moment where news outlets are shrugging that the theory may not be a conspiracy or racist theory after all…https://t.co/E2Fn8qDST4 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 27, 2023

What a shocker!

…These same figures in politics and media are just moving on to the next approved narrative. President Biden previously called for more censorship and accused Big Tech of “killing people” by not censoring more views deemed “COVID misinformation.”… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 27, 2023

…Censorship does not, as President Biden claims, save lives. It is more likely to cost lives by protecting approved views from challenge. It does not foster the truth any more than it fosters free speech. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 27, 2023

Does anybody want to ask Biden, KJP, et al about this so they can just dodge the question?

They're shrugging it off because they don't care about seeking truth. — I am a… (@tjs683) February 27, 2023

Fact check: TRUE.

The media sure did their share of water carrying.

