Former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has posted on Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, slamming the move from lib prosecutors as something you’d see in a banana republic:

Did somebody in the Biden network decide to give Rob Reiner and the anti-Trump Resistance an early Christmas gift? Also this could indicate that Biden and the “justice” department (with help from New York libs) really want Trump to be the GOP nominee. However, the Left’s narrative has gone from “Trump committed treason by colluding with Russia to steal a U.S. election” to “OK, maybe not but he did pay some hush money to a former adult film star.”

From the New York Post:

Bragg’s looming charges are said to focus on Trump’s payments of hush money to Stormy Daniels, an adult star who claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2016 and received $130,000 in hush money payments from the billionaire to keep her quiet during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied the alleged infidelity. An attorney for Daniels said Wednesday his client had met with Manhattan prosecutors, and that she was prepared to testify in any trial as a witness.

Arresting political opponents is very “third world” as Trump said.

Since it is NYC, he'll be out on cashless bail….oh wait a minute… — Jere Artus (@Castle74) March 18, 2023

The coming civil war. This is what they do in third world dictatorships. — Ronnie (@RonStan44933983) March 18, 2023

At least somebody will have managed to create another attempted distraction…

It’s no surprise the Trump ‘perp walk’ nonsense has started – three Biden’s caught receiving money from China, Hunter admitting the laptop is indeed real, the bank crash(es), train derailments, COVID info starting to leak out, #J6footage released. Look, SQUIRREL! — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 18, 2023

And please, if they’re going to arrest him for how he spent campaign donations then they better start arresting a whole lot of elected officials. Just sayin’. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 18, 2023

Yep, it’s all right on cue:

The economy is in shambles, we’re literally being invaded on the Southern border, inflation is so high people can’t afford groceries, Americans are tired of sending billions to Ukraine when they can’t afford to buy gas so definitely it’s time to arrest Trump for something. https://t.co/cEqmUS2eG0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 18, 2023

Banks collapsing Record inflation Border invasion Ukraine losing What do you do to distract the country? “Let’s indict Trump” — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 17, 2023

Combine that with what’s coming to light about the Bidens and… well, make of it what you will.

***

Related:

For being #NeverTrump, Adam Kinzinger’s sure eager to see Trump ‘wiping the floor with Ron DeSantis’

Rob Reiner isn’t shocked that both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have sided with Russia

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!