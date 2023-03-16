Former Resistance Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger hasn’t done too badly for himself even after retiring from Congress, aka getting redistricted out of his seat. He’s currently a senior political commentator at CNN, which has further enabled him to drop all pretense of having any conservative principles whatsoever.

And, of course, it’s enabled him to grow his platform upon which he can claim to hate Donald Trump despite making every effort to ensure that Trump is the 2024 GOP presidential nominee:

Trump will 'wipe the floor' with DeSantis when it becomes a battle of personalities: Adam Kinzinger https://t.co/nmw6x2kGLM — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 15, 2023

More from Raw Story:

Speaking on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Tuesday, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the most prominent Trump-skeptic Republicans in Congress, outlined how DeSantis doesn’t stand a chance in this battle if it comes down to a battle of personalities. … “I think DeSantis’ advantage right now is, he’s kind of like anybody that’s ready to move on from Trump, he kind of gives people an out like yeah, I’m going to own the libs, but it’s time to move on from Trump,” Kinzinger continued. “The problem is, I don’t think that Ron DeSantis has the personality that Trump has, and as they go head to head, I really expect that Donald Trump will start wiping the floor with Ron DeSantis in terms of that.” “I think there’s a real lane here for somebody that wants to be kind of a traditional conservative Republican, if you will, but unfortunately somebody like a Ron DeSantis is just trying to be Trump-lite,” added Kinzinger.

Here’s the video:

Can’t believe Kinzinger didn’t bring up how Ron DeSantis allegedly eats pudding! Obviously he just didn’t know about it at the time, because otherwise he definitely would’ve discussed it.

In any event, Kinzinger’s starting to get a little too careless with his enthusiasm for Trump vs. Biden Part Deux. He’s out there showing all his cards like he thinks he’s got a winning hand.

Pretty wild watching every single one of these principled conservative NeverTrumpers become cheerleaders for him with DeSantis lurking. https://t.co/BC5poRTcSo — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 16, 2023

DeSantis hasn’t even declared his intent to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and he’s already #NeverTrump’s Public Enemy Number One. Once again, #NeverTrump and #AlwaysTrump form a horseshoe.

Adam Kinzinger endorses Donald Trump. https://t.co/VfpDtFqkpS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 16, 2023

They want him bad.

It’s incredible how these Never Trumpers are more invested in Trump succeeding than any Republican. Very, very telling. https://t.co/dCVgv83svp — Seth (@dcseth) March 16, 2023

If DeSantis wins the nomination they won't have Donald Trump to kick around anymore soooooo https://t.co/1iT2sUZbOB — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) March 16, 2023

They need Trump to continue their grift. — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) March 16, 2023

Adam Kinzinger sure as hell does.

Kinzinger fades into the oblivion without Trump. Probably a requisite for his CNN deal 😂 — BFisch (@BigFisch550) March 16, 2023

Related:

