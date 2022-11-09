We weren’t asking to hear Adam Kinzinger’s thoughts on the midterm elections, but he’s more than happy to give them to us anyway. On CNN, of course.

Despite a disappointing night for the GOP overall, there were some bright spots for the Republican Party. The brightest spot of all was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who didn’t just cruise to re-election but salted the earth with Charlie Crist’s ashes. It was beautiful to behold, and it’s a sign that the GOP still has some fight left.

If you ask stunning and brave Resistance Republican Adam Kinzinger, though, it’s nothing to be optimistic about:

CNN: “Do you see [Ron DeSantis] as the future of the Republican Party?” Adam Kinzinger: “I don’t…” pic.twitter.com/R3M9ZswWP0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

Oh, well. If Adam Kinzinger isn’t impressed, we might as well give up on DeSantis right now before we get too attached.

Good indicator for DeSantis: @RepKinzinger says he's not the future of the Republican Party. "DeSantis winning big was … not necessarily a message that we saw last night that the rest of the country wants necessarily Ron DeSantis-type" pic.twitter.com/ZzrgPZWBFn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2022

Seriously, though. If Adam Kinzinger is dismissing Ron DeSantis, that can’t be anything but good news for Ron DeSantis. You just can’t buy that kind of endorsement, you know?

Mmm, indeed, Ron DeSantis won almost no votes outside of the state of Florida last night. Cunning insight, right there. https://t.co/kg4BZUqqH0 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 9, 2022

Definitely CNN-worthy.

He is such an unserious person. https://t.co/t1al11cUdE — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 9, 2022

If you never understood what a clown @RepKinzinger was… This pretty much tells the tale. https://t.co/zWjcpn380Z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 9, 2022

Thanks for yet another reminder, Adam.

Yeah, because you're a Democrat now. Which is fine, but just admit it. https://t.co/9ZGeCGp3KK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 9, 2022

We could maybe at least muster an ounce of respect for him if he’d just be honest.

I’ll take the guy who won re-election by 20 points over @RepKinzinger who got gerrymandered out of his seat any day of the week. https://t.co/4Q6RXhz0w0 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 9, 2022

You have to smirk at failed Republicans from Illinois (Kinzinger, Joe Walsh) telling the libs what Republicans want. https://t.co/EP9CXZFFCs — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 9, 2022

Major delusions-of-grandeur vibes from Kinzinger. Sound like anyone else we know?

That’s sure what it sounds like …

And now you know it's a grift and a game. https://t.co/RFROX2kmWB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2022

If Trump genuinely is a unique threat that will bring the end of the Democratic Republic, then you back anyone you need to, to stop him. It's pretty obvious this is a play for eyeballs and always has been. They don't believe themselves. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2022

The Resistance is a flat circle.

We can't be far off from the most ambitious crossover ever: Trump suggesting DeSantis cheated and Democrats hopping on board. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 9, 2022

Let’s just say it’ll be a very smooth transition for folks like Adam Kinzinger.

Trump has a way of turning his enemies into himself. https://t.co/J6kFhBipNs — Matticus (@iMattBell) November 9, 2022

Works every time it’s tried.

