We weren’t asking to hear Adam Kinzinger’s thoughts on the midterm elections, but he’s more than happy to give them to us anyway. On CNN, of course.

Despite a disappointing night for the GOP overall, there were some bright spots for the Republican Party. The brightest spot of all was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who didn’t just cruise to re-election but salted the earth with Charlie Crist’s ashes. It was beautiful to behold, and it’s a sign that the GOP still has some fight left.

If you ask stunning and brave Resistance Republican Adam Kinzinger, though, it’s nothing to be optimistic about:

Oh, well. If Adam Kinzinger isn’t impressed, we might as well give up on DeSantis right now before we get too attached.

Seriously, though. If Adam Kinzinger is dismissing Ron DeSantis, that can’t be anything but good news for Ron DeSantis. You just can’t buy that kind of endorsement, you know?

Trending

Definitely CNN-worthy.

Thanks for yet another reminder, Adam.

We could maybe at least muster an ounce of respect for him if he’d just be honest.

Major delusions-of-grandeur vibes from Kinzinger. Sound like anyone else we know?

That’s sure what it sounds like …

The Resistance is a flat circle.

Let’s just say it’ll be a very smooth transition for folks like Adam Kinzinger.

Works every time it’s tried.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger promotes ‘one of the most disgusting political stunts I’ve ever seen’ to own Kari Lake

***

In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerDonald TrumpGOPRepublican PartyRon DeSantis