Despite Donald Trump’s efforts and protestations, incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cruised to victory over Charlie Crist. Now, to be clear, Charlie Crist never had a chance and was always going to lose, but even the most enthusiastic DeSantis supporters couldn’t’ve predicted just how soundly he would throttle Crist. It looks like when the smoke clears, DeSantis will have walked away with just shy of 60% of the vote to Crist’s 40%. That’s double digits, people. You should be extremely impressed.

Especially when you put it into the perspective that DeSantis’ dynamo press secretary Christina Pushaw has:

.@RonDeSantisFL won Florida by a bigger margin than @GavinNewsom won California 😄 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 9, 2022

DeSantis barely eked out a win four years ago. And in the time since, he’s won over huge swaths of the population, perhaps most notably Latino voters. He turned Florida red, even in more hostile territory. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, has enjoyed the advantage of being in a very blue state, and as of now, he’s sitting at about 57.7% of the vote. Even if that number increases slightly, DeSantis’ victory is still a major, major achievement.

This is huge and Should not be underestimated https://t.co/BAs521V08M — Raddy McRaderton (@stsgraphics) November 9, 2022

It really is. Congratulations to Gov. DeSantis and to his team. They earned this.

Bluntly: this is the way. https://t.co/WIFvI0SgSj — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 9, 2022

Take note, GOP.

***

In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!