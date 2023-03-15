Yesterday while on a fundraising swing out west President Biden announced an executive order that he said will expand background checks on gun sales.

Townhall’s Spencer Brown noted that Biden’s comments on guns “had, at best, a tenuous connection to truth and reality” (but we’re used to that):

After the White House announced a new executive order focused on the president’s “plan to reduce gun violence” on Tuesday, Biden addressed his latest fiat from Monterey Park, California. As usual, Biden’s remarks had, at best, a tenuous connection to truth and reality. Pledging that his latest executive order dealing with firearms will “accelerate and intensify” his administration’s supposed crackdown on illegal firearms, Biden said his order would keep firearms out of the hands of criminals by taking “every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks.” Calling it “just common sense,” Biden did not explain how his executive order would keep firearms out of the hands of criminals who, unsurprisingly, don’t follow gun laws.

After that announcement Biden returned to his fundraising stops:

Biden ended his day in CA at a million dollar Dem fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe. His 3rd fundraiser this year, 34th as pres. Has another Tuesday in Las Vegas. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 14, 2023

The “fundraising stop, gun control speech, more fundraising stops” thing might seem weird, but guess why that was done…

So if you're wondering why Biden just gave a random gun control speech out of the blue, it's so taxpayers pick up the tab for this trip. pic.twitter.com/PXQOYelqe2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2023

Color us shocked!

The rule should be: if you do any campaigning or fundraising, none of the travel expenses are covered– you have to pay for them from your own campaign funds or a donor covers them. — RebootCongress.net (@dsm012) March 15, 2023

Also “squirrel!” – bank collapses. — Gmlogmd1776 (@gmlogmd1776) March 15, 2023

Here’s a nice alternate headline for Biden’s announcement yesterday:

Sad but true.

***

***

