Yesterday whoever runs the @POTUS Twitter account (it certainly isn’t Biden) tweeted what they claimed was a letter from a little girl asking the president to do something about men earning so much more money than women:

Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps. I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons. pic.twitter.com/0vholYMTaR — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2023

Does “I’m a child and I think we should do something” sound like something written by a 35-year-old who was asked to try and sound like a little kid, or is it just us? In any case, at the time Twitter’s Community Notes thought some additional information was needed:

The community notes on this is fantastic. https://t.co/dHfECEHapK — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) March 15, 2023

Twitter corrections remains undefeated. https://t.co/Y1NeYrejD0 — Stephen Michael Davis (@ScubaMySteve) March 15, 2023

Here’s what the Community Note said:

Community note asserting "the gender pay gap has been debunked" lol. I love facts https://t.co/JBZspEKsIX pic.twitter.com/Y6YKNTS5Wt — the spectre of cabbage (@roadtoserfdumb) March 15, 2023

Biden's wage gap tweet gets a Community Note. pic.twitter.com/TKJivQrd8u — Jeremy Stevens (@jeremyS483) March 15, 2023

That Twitter “community note” was attached but no longer appears under the tweet but it was a nice (and necessary) touch.

There are four fantasies created by Democrats contained in this one tweet: 1. a gender pay gap

2. a racial pay gap

3. Claiming men have rights and opportunities that women don’t

4. Charlotte https://t.co/d8j1PHEg0K — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 15, 2023

I stand corrected. https://t.co/n18UQ95hEH — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 15, 2023

It might be entertaining for the next person who interviews Biden to ask him to tweet something while everybody looks on.

***

Here at Twitchy we’re working hard every day to hold Democrats and any other threats to our constitutional freedoms accountable while shining the light of truth on this administration’s shams disguised as “solutions” for problems that don’t even exist. Your support helps us continue our work and spread the word far and wide. If you haven’t already, please consider joining Twitchy VIP and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive 40% off of your membership. Thanks!

***

Related:

Mollie Hemingway has an entry for Geraldo Rivera’s ‘put up or shut up’ challenge about Hunter Biden

And here we GOOO! House Republicans win access to Biden’s foreign banking documents

Ummm WUT? Biden says Republicans should pass his budget instead of calling to defund police.

Tags: