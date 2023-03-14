President Joe Biden traveled to Monterey Park, California Tuesday to announce his new executive order on background checks and to repeat his vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We’re not sure if he used the line about deer wearing Kevlar vests … the one that shows he has no clue about either hunting or the purpose of the Second Amendment.

BIDEN: "My executive order directs my Attorney General to take every lawful action possib— *BURP* —possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation." pic.twitter.com/m7kCwBYXMJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2023

BIDEN: "I am determined, once again, to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines!" pic.twitter.com/KDmIhk7ZXQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2023

He looks sleepy.

Here Are the Details of Biden's New Executive Order on Guns https://t.co/k86KSxadvf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2023

Madeline Leesman reports for Townhall:

“The Executive Order will also keep more guns out of dangerous hands by increasing the effective use of ‘red flag’ laws, strengthen efforts to hold the gun industry accountable, and accelerate law enforcement efforts to identify and apprehend the shooters menacing our communities,” the announcement said. “President Biden is also encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.” The fact sheet claimed that the order “[falls] within existing executive authority and outside of the right protected by the Second Amendment” and that it moves the country “as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation.”

He also talked about suing gun manufacturers:

JOE BIDEN: The gun industry "is the only outfit you can't sue these days." pic.twitter.com/YcRS30194C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2023

Can we sue Pfizer?

The man can't even define those terms. — Get Elected (@getelectedapp) March 14, 2023

".. without new legislation." This is how tyranny works. — American Impetus – (Christian Patriot) (@AmericasImpetus) March 14, 2023

Tyrannical and needs to be removed from office ASAP — Brandon Guthrie (@BMGPrimus) March 14, 2023

He doesn't have that authority. — Ken Tyner (@MtnPreacher) March 14, 2023

Heads up Supreme Court. Free up time on your calendar for the inevitable challenges to this illegal and unconstitutional executive order. — Erno (@motobykr) March 14, 2023

Strict Background checks are already mandatory in California? Doesn’t this potato know that? — JC 🇺🇸 (@415blu9ght) March 14, 2023

Impeach this doddery old fuck now — JOE 🇺🇸 (@FLAJOEB1) March 14, 2023

Here you go:

