President Joe Biden traveled to Monterey Park, California Tuesday to announce his new executive order on background checks and to repeat his vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We’re not sure if he used the line about deer wearing Kevlar vests … the one that shows he has no clue about either hunting or the purpose of the Second Amendment.

He looks sleepy.

Madeline Leesman reports for Townhall:

“The Executive Order will also keep more guns out of dangerous hands by increasing the effective use of ‘red flag’ laws, strengthen efforts to hold the gun industry accountable, and accelerate law enforcement efforts to identify and apprehend the shooters menacing our communities,” the announcement said. “President Biden is also encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.”

The fact sheet claimed that the order “[falls] within existing executive authority and outside of the right protected by the Second Amendment” and that it moves the country “as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation.”

He also talked about suing gun manufacturers:

Trending

Can we sue Pfizer?

Here you go:

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assault weaponsbackground checksexecutive ordergun controlJoe Bidenred-flag laws