Another day brought with it more gaslighting from President Biden. Perhaps the biggest example of that came in the form of another Biden declaration of victory over Big Pharma, much of which has spent the last nearly three years bathing in taxpayer dollars:

BIDEN: "After decades of trying to take on Big Pharma, we finally, finally won." pic.twitter.com/Taz35kpu5j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 15, 2023

HAHAHA!

Wait, is he serious?

He just handed the country over to Big Pharma FOR TWO FKN YEARS. Everything they say is a lie. https://t.co/hjEGFZvMFE — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 15, 2023

Says the man who helped funnel billions to big pharma during covid and belittled anyone who spoke against them or fauci. https://t.co/fxbmqxiVEr — 💚 Darth Kitteh (@eloracnasus) March 15, 2023

Pfizer (along with Moderna) raked it in with the help of the president who supported mandating the use of their products:

Pfizer made nearly $37bn (£27bn) in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine last year – making it one of the most lucrative products in history – and has forecast another bumper year in 2022, with a big boost coming from its Covid-19 pill Paxlovid. The US drugmaker’s overall revenues in 2021 doubled to $81.3bn, and it expects to make record revenues of $98bn to $102bn this year. The bumper sales prompted accusations from campaigners of “pandemic profiteering”. The group Global Justice Now said the annual revenue of $81bn was more than the GDP of most countries and accused Pfizer of “ripping off public health systems”.

Hey, if that’s losing, we’d take it all day long.

Seriously. After bending over for big Pharma and forcing vaccinations on our military to line the pockets of Big Pharma and half of congress. What a colossal crock of human waste to think people will buy this hogwash. Pure evil. https://t.co/zH1su3Frz2 — SaveAmerica (@SaveAme62722815) March 15, 2023

Pfizer reported record profits last year in part thanks to your vaccine mandate and other insane Covid policies. https://t.co/5wfH5aAGrv — Jayme Chandler Franklin (@jaymechandler16) March 15, 2023

Does he actually believe this? https://t.co/fiKkRByO15 — Robert Ernst (@rernst1252) March 15, 2023

What’s disturbing is that Biden might actually believe that.

