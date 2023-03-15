The Dow rebounded a bit to close down almost 300 points after the markets were shaky all day on the additional news that there are also banks overseas teetering on the brink of possible collapse.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Sen. Chuck Schumer tried to steady nerves with this reminder about who’s at the economic helm during these crises:

We’d laugh hysterically if that wasn’t so frightening. The people who promised there would be little to no inflation a couple years ago now totally have this under control! Also, “all hands on deck” is way too close to a Titanic reference for our liking.

And Schumer expects people to be comforted by his reminder that the people who broke everything are working hard to “fix” it?

It’s going great.

