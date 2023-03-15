The Dow rebounded a bit to close down almost 300 points after the markets were shaky all day on the additional news that there are also banks overseas teetering on the brink of possible collapse.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Sen. Chuck Schumer tried to steady nerves with this reminder about who’s at the economic helm during these crises:

SCHUMER: "I have faith in President Biden, Secretary Yellen, AND the Federal Reserve. They have all hands on deck to manage this and keep our economy sound." pic.twitter.com/40msZ787gI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 15, 2023

We’d laugh hysterically if that wasn’t so frightening. The people who promised there would be little to no inflation a couple years ago now totally have this under control! Also, “all hands on deck” is way too close to a Titanic reference for our liking.

Never was faith more misplaced in recent memory. — wyclif ⚓ (@wyclif) March 15, 2023

7 years of robust growth in the market has evaporated in less than 2 years under the destructive policies & lack of leadership of this administration👇 https://t.co/wha3l82cVz — Chuck Soltys (@ChuckSoltys) March 15, 2023

Biden, Yellen, and the Fed. All three of these entities have been a colossal failure over the last few years. We are in this runaway inflation because of them. All three of them failed to act when inflation began to take off and Biden’s reckless spending made things worse. https://t.co/3UdjKeJMHy — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) March 15, 2023

And Schumer expects people to be comforted by his reminder that the people who broke everything are working hard to “fix” it?

Yes, we see where that has led us over the last 2 years. — "WE'RE ON A MISSION FROM GOD"📣🌎 (@Lagartija_Nix) March 15, 2023

Translation: "We're screwed" — Ken Sailor (@springssailor) March 15, 2023

Menendez wasn't even briefed this weekend 🤣

He's on the "Banking Committee" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/PEB4gw8dYv — Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 15, 2023

It’s going great.

Maybe this helps explain why Sen. Chuck Schumer’s pushing so hard for ESG

