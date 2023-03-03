“What is ESG investing? ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. Investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities.”

It won’t surprise you to know that a big proponent of ESG (which Carol Roth has called terrifying and evil) is Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

SCHUMER: "The hard right has made a lot of noise trying to make ESG their dirty little acronym, that this is about wokeness, that this is a cult…" pic.twitter.com/7AlJ8gaJhy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2023

Republicans talk about their love of the free market, small government, and letting the private sector do its work. But their obsession with eliminating ESG would do the opposite, forcing their own views on every company and investor.https://t.co/QSXAxh7dlU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 1, 2023

Why is Schumer such an ESG cheerleader?

Maybe this helps at least partly explain it:

Pro-ESG Chuck Schumer was top recipient of BlackRock donations in 2022https://t.co/OCcMjdDJJh — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 3, 2023

Is anybody surprised by this?

The group noted that Schumer was the top recipient of campaign donations from the Wall Street firm in the last election cycle. In 2022, Schumer received a total of $113,950 from BlackRock, including $103,950 from individuals tied to the New York-based international investment firm and $10,000 from its affiliated political action committee, according to OpenSecrets.org.

As usual, “follow the money.”

What say you @SenSchumer ??? — 🇺🇸Redrivergrl🇺🇸 Freedom isn't free (@redrivergrl) March 3, 2023

Surprise, surprise old NY Schumer was bought and paid for by BlackRock who is making Billions from ESG! ESG is wrong! It is anti-American. https://t.co/EhfMkezMCT — Walt Hooker (@WaltHook) March 3, 2023

And “evil,” as Roth put it.

