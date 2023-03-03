“What is ESG investing? ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. Investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities.”

It won’t surprise you to know that a big proponent of ESG (which Carol Roth has called terrifying and evil) is Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

Why is Schumer such an ESG cheerleader?

Maybe this helps at least partly explain it:

Is anybody surprised by this?

The group noted that Schumer was the top recipient of campaign donations from the Wall Street firm in the last election cycle. In 2022, Schumer received a total of $113,950 from BlackRock, including $103,950 from individuals tied to the New York-based international investment firm and $10,000 from its affiliated political action committee, according to OpenSecrets.org.

As usual, “follow the money.”

And “evil,” as Roth put it.

