After Tucker Carlson aired some unedited January 6th surveillance camera footage on his show Monday night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lied about what was going on while begging Fox News to stop more video from being aired.

Here’s what Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning:

Tucker Carlson is siding with the enemies of democracy. Here’s what I just said on the Senate floor: pic.twitter.com/WZvhXh1rNU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 7, 2023

With that in mind, you’d think Schumer would love an opportunity to go on Carlson’s show and set the record straight right to his face, but that’s not what’s going to happen:

I was invited on Tucker Carlson’s show. I will agree to go on after Tucker Carlson admits to his viewers live on air that he has been lying to them about the 2020 elections and about what happened on January 6th. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2023

What a lying coward.

Go on his show and give evidence for your position. Oh wait that's right Tucker is going to push back with all of the lies you told over your career so you can't go on. Sorry this isn't a Maddow interview with softballs — Steven Kolln (@stevenkolln) March 8, 2023

Schumer will be happy to make an appearance on Carlson’s show provided the host totally agrees to the Democrat narrative ahead of time.

As a U.S. Senator, you called for a journalist to be censored because he exposed your lies about Jan 6. It wasn’t a deadly insurrection. Officer Sicknick wasn’t murdered. Ray Epps lied under oath. No wonder 61% of Americans think Jan 6 was staged by feds. You should be ashamed. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 8, 2023

You completely lied on the Senate floor this morning about how Brian Sicknick died and then called for journalists to be censored for telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/58MR8S8xwW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2023

Not only does this guy want to censor Tucker he wants to compel his speech before he even goes on his show.

Dems cannot tolerate any dissenting views. Ever.

They are unbelievably weak. https://t.co/RPPvkEDOmE — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) March 8, 2023

Carlson inviting another side of the story might be foreign to Schumer.

Him inviting you is more than the Jan 6 committee did for anyone besides their approved witness list.#Coward https://t.co/oddX7d3MaM — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 8, 2023

And yet they call Trump (and DeSantis, etc) the “totalitarians.”

