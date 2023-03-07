After Tucker Carlson aired some unedited January 6th surveillance camera footage on his show Monday night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lied about what was going on while begging Fox News to stop more video from being aired.

Here’s what Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning:

With that in mind, you’d think Schumer would love an opportunity to go on Carlson’s show and set the record straight right to his face, but that’s not what’s going to happen:

What a lying coward.

Schumer will be happy to make an appearance on Carlson’s show provided the host totally agrees to the Democrat narrative ahead of time.

Carlson inviting another side of the story might be foreign to Schumer.

And yet they call Trump (and DeSantis, etc) the “totalitarians.”

