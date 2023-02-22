Democrats, with a lot of help from the media, are working hard to convince everybody that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s releasing over 40,000 hours of security camera footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to Tucker Carlson could create yet another threat to the very fabric of the Republic.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has reiterated that in a letter to his colleagues:

Sen. Schumer joins Rep. Jeffries in blasting Speaker McCarthy for giving internal security video to Tucker Carlson. "This disclosure poses grave security risks to members of Congress and everyone who works on Capitol Hill."https://t.co/U2Ttk07Flb pic.twitter.com/uLKABGPmmT — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 22, 2023

NEW: Schumer writes to colleagues about McCarthy's release of 1/6 security tapes to Fox News — Says it's a "treasure trove of closely held information about how the Capitol complex is protected and its public release would compromise the safety of the Legislative Branch." pic.twitter.com/Hl1x1WxuQz — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) February 22, 2023

Another Democrat is nervous about the footage being released outside of the control of the January 6th Committee, which had the ability to selectively release clips. Go figure!

That's insane. The public has a right to the videos. https://t.co/gxEEaKpAnO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2023

“Transparency” ends where the Democrats say it does.

@SenSchumer it seems that you guys are looking for any angle possible to keep those tapes hidden. Almost like you don’t want anyone to know what’s on them. And not for the reasons you noted. Release them all. https://t.co/sJmgWSE34b — CommonSense (@CommonSenseNoM2) February 23, 2023

SOME cameras were more welcoming for public distribution than others that day:

But it was A OK for Pelosi's daughter to bring a film crew. — GhostBanned (@inthecounty) February 22, 2023

But that’s different… or something.

Here’s the beginning of Schumer’s letter. He seems worried:

Dear Colleague: Like many of you, I was surprised to hear reports that Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to allow Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and his producers to review highly sensitive security camera footage captured in the events around January 6, one of the darkest days in American history. Unfortunately, Speaker McCarthy, to get the votes he needed from the MAGA wing of the House Republican Conference to become speaker, agreed to make tens of thousands of hours of sensitive footage from across the Capitol complex publicly available. This disclosure poses grave security risks to members of Congress and everyone who works on Capitol Hill. The speaker is needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11. The footage Speaker McCarthy is making available to Fox News is a treasure trove of closely held information about how the Capitol complex is protected and its public release would compromise the safety of the Legislative Branch and allow those who want to commit another attack to learn how Congress is safeguarded. Releasing security footage publicly reveals the location of security cameras across the Capitol grounds, making it harder and more dangerous for our brave Capitol police officers to do their job. It also risks exposing the carefully laid out and highly guarded plans for the continuity of government, intended to preserve our democracy in the event of an attack. All things anyone who would want to harm our country would love to learn. And by handpicking Tucker Carlson, Speaker McCarthy laid bare that this sham is simply about pandering to MAGA election deniers, not the truth. Tucker Carlson has no fidelity to the truth or facts and has used his platform to promote the Big Lie, distort reality, and espouse bogus conspiracy theories about January 6. If the past is any indication, Tucker Carlson will select only clips that he can use to twist the facts to sow doubt of what happened on January 6 and feed into the propaganda he’s already put on Fox News’ air, which based on recent reports he may not even believe himself. Giving someone as disingenuous as Tucker Carlson exclusive access to this type of sensitive information is a grave mistake by Speaker McCarthy that will only embolden supporters of the Big Lie and weaken faith in our democracy.

Chuck freaking Schumer calling somebody else “disingenuous” is as hilarious as it gets.

