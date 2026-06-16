JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses

This was a tricky headline to write, but we can go ahead and say what needs to be said in the post. "Paula," here, from Wales, was arrested for pulling out her penis and masturbating in front of a group of nurses.

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This mentally ill man who media is referring to as a “woman”, was just arrested and sentenced to 160 days in prison for m*sturbating in front of nurses at a hospital in Wales pic.twitter.com/LFvuSIkbx2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2026

The U.K. media is running with "a woman was arrested."

NEW MEDIA HOAX JUST DROPPED



This "woman" is a MAN who masturbated in front of nurses at a hospital in the UK. He has multiple previous sex crime convictions.



The media is covering up for a male sex predator https://t.co/caLj4XWp73 pic.twitter.com/c7KFACHvo7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2026

Was Paula incarcerated in a women's prison? Probably. J.K. Rowling, a big fan of women having their own spaces, was not impressed.

135 British MPs are fighting guidance that would deny ‘Paula’ the right to enter women’s and girls’ changing rooms. pic.twitter.com/03XRZfMz2F — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 16, 2026

All from left-wing parties. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 16, 2026

Well of course they are. How inclusive would they be if they didn’t include the public in their mental illness? In fact, I bet someone will write a post about how it’s actually a good thing she was masturbating in front of those nurses, so they can overcome their bigotry. — Unkindness (@MattWollert) June 16, 2026

Poor 'Paula'. He has been doing all the perversion because of transphobia. Transphobia & his dysphoria made him do it. Without all the 'nasty women defending their rights' this lovely chap would be an exemplary of humankind. Remember he & his kind are the 'most marginalised'. 🙄 — Mujer Guerrera #NoThankYou (@LeonaEsperanza) June 16, 2026

Sacrificing the innocent on the altar of insanity. Allowing crazy men in women's spaces is not a neutral act. How does an 8-year-old unsee an adult male self-pleasuring in public? — AmyCS (@TTTCGM) June 16, 2026

GB News reports:

The case has also drawn the attention of outspoken gender-critical MP Rosie Duffield, who said it was "ridiculous" prosecutors referred to Stanton with female pronouns. "Everyone with eyes can see this is a sick old man with a joke of a wig on his idiot head," she said.

We've searched online but haven't been able to learn if Stanton was incarcerated in a men's or women's prison. We're guessing the latter. England is becoming famous for that.

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