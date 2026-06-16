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JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

This was a tricky headline to write, but we can go ahead and say what needs to be said in the post. "Paula," here, from Wales, was arrested for pulling out her penis and masturbating in front of a group of nurses.

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The U.K. media is running with "a woman was arrested."

Was Paula incarcerated in a women's prison? Probably. J.K. Rowling, a big fan of women having their own spaces, was not impressed.

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GB News reports:

The case has also drawn the attention of outspoken gender-critical MP Rosie Duffield, who said it was "ridiculous" prosecutors referred to Stanton with female pronouns.

"Everyone with eyes can see this is a sick old man with a joke of a wig on his idiot head," she said.

We've searched online but haven't been able to learn if Stanton was incarcerated in a men's or women's prison. We're guessing the latter. England is becoming famous for that.

***

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