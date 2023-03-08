Did you know that a journalist who provides greater transparency (against the will of the self-proclaimed “most transparent administration ever”) is helping to spread lies? In the head of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has been freaking out ever since Tucker Carlson started releasing some January 6th surveillance footage that the J6 committee for some reason didn’t think was important, Fox News has helped propagate “Trump’s Big Lie™”:

Speaker McCarthy has held the gavel for less than three months. But by sharing the January 6th security footage with Fox News, he has already done more than any party leader in Congress to enable the spread of Donald Trump’s Big Lie. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2023

In this instance, more transparency is a bad thing:

Tell us more about how sharing unedited J6 footage with the public is a bad thing. — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 8, 2023

Democracy never depends on censorship. — often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) March 8, 2023

It does in Schumer’s version of “democracy.”

Schumer’s tweet caused Elon Musk to respond to his triggering with a question about a video that’s going viral:

Do you want us to remove this video? https://t.co/Qaaq4lGc9B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2023

This would likely make Schumer’s head explode, so somebody please make sure the senator sees it:

BREAKING : Previously Unseen January 6th Footage pic.twitter.com/0jxqANbNVn — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) March 7, 2023

