Did you know that a journalist who provides greater transparency (against the will of the self-proclaimed “most transparent administration ever”) is helping to spread lies? In the head of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has been freaking out ever since Tucker Carlson started releasing some January 6th surveillance footage that the J6 committee for some reason didn’t think was important, Fox News has helped propagate “Trump’s Big Lie™”:

In this instance, more transparency is a bad thing:

Trending

It does in Schumer’s version of “democracy.”

Schumer’s tweet caused Elon Musk to respond to his triggering with a question about a video that’s going viral:

This would likely make Schumer’s head explode, so somebody please make sure the senator sees it:

LOL!

***

Related:

Sen. Chuck Schumer agrees to go on Tucker Carlson’s show IF… (LOL)

Nervous, CHUCKLES?! Chuck Schumer begs Fox News to stop Tucker from releasing more #J6footage

Maybe this helps explain why Sen. Chuck Schumer’s pushing so hard for ESG

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerElon Muskfox newsJanuary 6th CommitteeJanuary 6th riotTucker Carlson