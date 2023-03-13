When it comes to politicians who had some of the most idiotic and counterproductive 2020 Covid mandates, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in the upper echelon of power-grabbing U.S. governors.

One of the dumbest edicts in the long and sordid history of dumb edicts was when garden seeds (and many gardening supplies in general) were cordoned off in stores. Yep, the government was asking people to limit trips to the grocery store and then blocking off the purchase of garden seeds. Sheer genius, right?

Whitmer has been asked about that and says “in retrospect” that doesn’t make sense when it clearly didn’t make sense at the time it was being done. And Whitmer’s answer contains a lie:

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER ON COVID LOCKDOWNS: "We had to make some decisions that in retrospect don't make a lot of sense, right? […] We didn't want people, you know, all congregating around the gardening supplies. […] It was February in Michigan, no one was planting anyway…" pic.twitter.com/WyOOAXsegZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 13, 2023

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer very grudgingly admits restricting seed sales during her endless lockdown orders "maybe was a little more than we needed to do." pic.twitter.com/HMRe6oNPNl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2023

Once again Whitmer is not being honest:

It was march/april, not february Gretchen. Even in feb, people do get their starters going. — foust (@jephfoust) March 13, 2023

Whitmer’s trying to re-write the history on that and it can’t be allowed.

Also does Whitmer know how insanely contradictory her excuse is? She basically explained, “we didn’t want a lot of people congregating near the gardening supplies that nobody buys at that time of year.” Oooookay.

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has mastered the aw-shucks authoritarianism shtick as she begrudgingly admits that restricting seed sales during her lockdown "maybe was a little more than we needed to do." 🤡pic.twitter.com/RpEbquJg5k — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 13, 2023

Whitmer recently got re-elected so the “aw shucks authoritarian shtick” works on an alarming number of voters.

And They Voted her back in. Couldn’t ride on a lake in a row boat. — STRETCH (@OldDaddyP) March 13, 2023

Remember her husband went out to get their boat from storage right after she heavy handed a lock down — Red Bear (@RedBear04749384) March 13, 2023

Oh yeah, we remember.

Was there anything more based on “the science” than shutting down churches and keeping liquor stores open (or excusing riots as long as they were for an approved cause)?

