Democrat Gretchen Whitmer was just re-elected last week, but already there are people out there who can’t wait wait to find out what Whitmer’s plans are outside of being Governor of Michigan. And on today’s edition of CNN’s little-watched “This Morning,” cohost Kaitlan Collins asked Whitmer why Whitmer shouldn’t run for the Democratic presidential nomination:

Hope somebody put a “CAUTION: SLIPPERY WHEN WET” sign on the CNN studio floor after that, what with all the drool and spilled water everywhere. Anyone have a mop handy?

To her credit, Gov. Whitmer didn’t seem all that interested in indulging the CNN hosts’ speculation about a prospective presidential run. At least not yet. That may very well change. But for now, we’ll give her props.

CNN, you don’t get any props. Just pity.

But to answer Collins’ question:

Hey, Kaitlan asked.

