During Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State Address earlier this week, she reminded citizens in some neighboring states that Michigan remains open for business — and by “business” she means abortion.

Hey, it’s just “good economics” according to Whitmer:

On Twitter Whitmer doubled down, saying she’s “playing for keeps”:

I said what I said.

And I’m playing for keeps. https://t.co/hbKkWCMCkf — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 27, 2023

“States that restrict people’s freedoms”? The unborn unavailable for comment.

The Democrats seem to believe comments like that make Whitmer presidential candidate material. For many others it’s sick and twisted:

I've said it many times. These people are soulless ghouls. 🤬🤬 https://t.co/lKwaHyv4j0 — Ghost of Pete (@hillbillywench) January 28, 2023

How does a person like this get elected? Abortion make economic sense? Are we sure this is what we want from our elected leaders? I do not. https://t.co/KQsgJVo89t — Mr. RVStorage (@wilgate52) January 28, 2023

Whitmer not only got elected, but re-elected by a comfortable margin in November.

She's articulating Margaret Sanger's beliefs in eugenics. https://t.co/LaQ1kcFeZH — Robert Rogers (@RobertR34892634) January 28, 2023

Maybe Whitmer should get a Margaret Sanger cushion to put next to her Fauci pillow.

The Party that claims to advocate for the financially insecure tells them that they should not be parents b/c they don't have the resources. Where is the equity for pregnancy outcomes? Dems don't care as long as the abortion lobby continues to fill their campaign coffers. https://t.co/zxpGgcB7eU — Kristen Day (@ProLifeDem) January 28, 2023

The ultimate “freedom” dilemma for Gov. Whitmer would be an abortion clinic that’s also selling garden seeds during a pandemic.

