During Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State Address earlier this week, she reminded citizens in some neighboring states that Michigan remains open for business — and by “business” she means abortion.

Hey, it’s just “good economics” according to Whitmer:

On Twitter Whitmer doubled down, saying she’s “playing for keeps”:

“States that restrict people’s freedoms”? The unborn unavailable for comment.

Trending

The Democrats seem to believe comments like that make Whitmer presidential candidate material. For many others it’s sick and twisted:

Whitmer not only got elected, but re-elected by a comfortable margin in November.

Maybe Whitmer should get a Margaret Sanger cushion to put next to her Fauci pillow.

The ultimate “freedom” dilemma for Gov. Whitmer would be an abortion clinic that’s also selling garden seeds during a pandemic.

***

Related:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asks Gretchen Whitmer for a reason Whitmer *shouldn’t* run for president

Gretchen Whitmer calls women ‘people with a period’ in final midterm pitch

Mich. Gov. Whitmer REALLY hopes nobody remembers what she said about the police a couple years ago

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionGov. Gretchen WhitmerMichiganpro-abortion