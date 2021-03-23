LOL these people:
Michigan Gov. Whitmer has a painted photo of Dr. Fauci prominently displayed in her office for her MSNBC television hit.
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 23, 2021
Actually, it’s a pillow:
Clarification — it’s actually a pillow of Dr. Fauci.
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 23, 2021
See for yourself:
So, will she actually listen to Dr. Fauci and pull back on opening the state?
Update: Last night on CNN, Tony Fauci suggested Michigan and Gov. Whitmer should hold off on rescinding COVID-19 orders.
"She's a really good governor. I know. I think she's done some really good things. But I am telling them, 'Just hold off for a bit.'" https://t.co/OxG5lhshCS
— Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) March 19, 2021
***