LOL these people:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer has a painted photo of Dr. Fauci prominently displayed in her office for her MSNBC television hit.

Actually, it’s a pillow:

See for yourself:

So, will she actually listen to Dr. Fauci and pull back on opening the state?

Update: Last night on CNN, Tony Fauci suggested Michigan and Gov. Whitmer should hold off on rescinding COVID-19 orders.

"She's a really good governor. I know. I think she's done some really good things. But I am telling them, 'Just hold off for a bit.'" https://t.co/OxG5lhshCS

— Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) March 19, 2021