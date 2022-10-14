Real Clear Politics rates the Michigan gubernatorial race as a toss-up, while incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows about an 8-point lead in the RCP average. However, other polls are showing the race much closer:

Last night Republican candidate Tudor Dixon and Gov. Whitmer had their first of two debates ahead of the election next month. During the debate, Whitmer claimed that “investing in law enforcement is what we have done and what we have to continue to do in order to keep people safe.”

Do Dems such as Whitmer realize the technology now exists that allows us to see and hear what they’ve said previously? Because Whitmer would rather everybody forget about what was said and done in 2020:

Even Whitmer’s Fauci pillow is laughing at this particular one-eighty!

There’s a lot of that going on this year, especially when it comes to “defund the police.”

