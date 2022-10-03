Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for re-election against Republican Tudor Dixon, and the voting takes place just five weeks from Tuesday. That means that the Tweet Wars will be getting even hotter than usual, and Whitmer’s account has been spotted putting up a couple of back-to-back doozies:

WOW. That’s something else, even for a lib like Gov. Whitmer.

The shot:

Our kids are our future — and I’m fighting for them. By closing the school funding gap and investing in public education, we’re giving our students the support they need to thrive. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 3, 2022

And the chaser just over an hour later:

As long as I’m governor, I will fight like hell to defend access to abortion in Michigan. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 3, 2022

Well isn’t that special!

“**Our kids are our future — **Exceptions do apply.”

Hypocrisy at its best. — Brian (@bshelton77) October 3, 2022

Whitmer is a disaster…Michigan!!! TAKE HER OUT IN NOVEMBER!!!! https://t.co/ZTH5bpWGMn — RK Bigs (@President4547) October 3, 2022

Turn out and vote in droves, Michigan Republicans — and anybody else who’s been disgusted by the Whitmer years!

***

***

