A House subcommittee today chaired by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is holding a hearing on the weaponization of the federal government as shown in the Twitter Files. The witnesses are journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, who have faced some frankly idiotic lines of questioning from some Democrats, and least one of which didn’t even bother to study the subject matter.

While trying to protect the narrative on behalf of the government, Democrat Rep. Daniel Sachs Goldman (those names might sound familiar, and yes, he’s one of the richest members of Congress) claimed there’s “no actual evidence” of the government ever attempting to censor speech. However, Rep. Jordan, as they say, brought the receipts:

Rep. Daniel Goldman (who bought a congressional seat) says "you cannot find actual evidence of any direct government censorship of lawful speech." Rep. @Jim_Jordan then pulls out an email from the White House to Twitter asking them to censor a tweet from @RobertKennedyJr. pic.twitter.com/HEsr3rQC5E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 9, 2023

Make sure to see the whole thing:

Did Rep. Goldman consider that “lawful speech” (as if he should be the one who gets to decide that)?

Damn, he came with receipts! And quick! Hahaaaa — EAS (@SundayRules) March 9, 2023

Why does "Free Speech" threaten Democrats? — jo rouston (@jo_rouston) March 9, 2023

It really seems to trigger them, doesn’t it?

