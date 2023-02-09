The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government had its first hearing today:

The House’s new subcommittee dedicated to probing the so-called weaponization of the federal government is holding its first hearing Thursday. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the panel, kicked off the event just after 12:30 p.m. EST by asking Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to lead members in the pledge of allegiance. Members are currently hearing testimony from the first panel of witnesses, which includes: Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, as well as former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who left the Democratic Party to become an independent and appears frequently on Fox News.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan opened up the hearing by rattling off a long list of what FBI whistleblowers have reported, and the consequences they’ve faced for coming forward. Watch:

Jordan says there are “dozens and dozens” of FBI whistleblowers (maybe more).

House Judiciary Committee Chairman @Jim_Jordan highlights how numerous FBI whistleblowers have come forward to reveal multiple examples of how the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives. pic.twitter.com/1mXqrwdEue — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 9, 2023

Just… wow.

Sounds like we have chosen the right man to lead this committee. https://t.co/aOa592UNeT — moonlight_3 (@3moon_light) February 9, 2023

That question answers itself!

***

Related:

Rep. Jim Jordan can’t believe what the head of Homeland Security does NOT know

Newsweek fact-check casts doubt on Jim Jordan’s accurate statement about Hunter Biden laptop story

Jamie Raskin calls House probe into Twitter-FBI collusion on Hunter Biden story a ‘trivial pursuit’

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.