The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing today on Twitter’s collusion with the FBI and Justice Department to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. But if we’re being honest, Twitter execs really have no need to defend themselves. Not as long as there are Democrats like Jamie Raskin who will continue to play down the corruption and the significance of what actually happened:

.@RepRaskin on the @FBI orchestrating an elaborate censorship campaign to prevent Americans from knowing about Joe Biden's corrupt foreign dealings in the days before the 2020 election: "Trivial … nonsense" pic.twitter.com/dYi3jyg5kt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2023

"Instead of letting this trivial pursuit go my colleagues have tried to whip up a faux scandal about this two-day lapse in their ability to spread Hunter Biden propaganda on a private media platform. Silly does not even begin to capture this obsession." @RepRaskin #TwitterHearing pic.twitter.com/UWaSV4HJM4 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 8, 2023

Trying to get to the bottom of a coordinated effort to suppress a story that was very much in the public’s interest to know about during an election cycle in order to protect a Democratic presidential candidate hardly sounds like a “trivial pursuit,” does it?

Rep. Jamie Raskin calls Twitter files “authentically trivial” and "silly," but doesn't address the coordinated effort by the intelligence community to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop, which was in FBI possession since Dec 2019, *before* its contents became public in Oct 2020. pic.twitter.com/hPidQ0PoWG — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 8, 2023

Because Jamie Raskin is no dummy, and he knows full well that if he had to address the coordinated effort by the intelligence community to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop, that would immediately render The Twitter Files very non-trivial.

He would never.

What did you really expect him to say? — Chris Bierman (@ChrisBierman14) February 8, 2023

Oh, we expected him to say pretty much exactly what he said.

But that doesn’t make it any less dishonest.

***

***

