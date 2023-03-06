As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis becomes an increasing threat to Democrats (outside of Florida), the rhetoric about him from the Left is ramping up and getting increasingly ridiculous. DeSantis is a “fascist” say many lefties who either don’t know the definition of the word or hope that you don’t. For example, a former Florida congresswoman had this to say about DeSantis and what she claims some Republicans have told her:

The talking points are out, and next up we have NBC News’ presidential historian and Biden pal Michael Beschloss, who hopes everybody’s really stupid:

The “Rick” aside, DeSantis is such a brutal dictator that people are moving to Florida in droves.

Trending

All while “Republican” Michael Steele just nodded along while Beschloss repeated the lies.

Beschloss knew he was telling the MSNBC audience exactly what they wanted to hear. The “historian” hat has been mothballed in favor of the “propagandist” hat.

Give it time!

***

Related:

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss busted for his BS about ‘Dr. Jill Biden’

NBC News’ Michael Beschloss wonders if jury foreperson’s media tour is deliberate sabotage

NBC News’ Michael Beschloss demands explanation from members of Congress who didn’t clap for Zelenskyy

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benito MussiliniFloridaGov. Ron DeSantisMichael BeschlossMSNBC