As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis becomes an increasing threat to Democrats (outside of Florida), the rhetoric about him from the Left is ramping up and getting increasingly ridiculous. DeSantis is a “fascist” say many lefties who either don’t know the definition of the word or hope that you don’t. For example, a former Florida congresswoman had this to say about DeSantis and what she claims some Republicans have told her:

Yesterday I had conversations with long time FL Republicans. They told me they are done with DeSantis & want change. “He’s a dictator,” “he’s too extreme.” “This is not Cuba he reminds us of Castro.” Don’t give up hope FL, we are bright purple, we can get back our state! 💪🏼 — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) March 3, 2023

The talking points are out, and next up we have NBC News’ presidential historian and Biden pal Michael Beschloss, who hopes everybody’s really stupid:

MSNBC pseudo historian @BeschlossDC on @GovRonDeSantis: "He has tried to turn himself into sort of a local Mussolini in FL with the book banning & the brutal tactics & even this suggestion that bloggers have to register with the state…this is fascism and authoritarianism…” pic.twitter.com/z9wBvYBHDi — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) March 6, 2023

The “Rick” aside, DeSantis is such a brutal dictator that people are moving to Florida in droves.

This guy is a menace. He has made Biden think he’s the second coming of FDR and encourages his hateful “semi-fascist ultra-MAGA” delusions which are ripping the country apart. Now he defames RDS. https://t.co/ziEdruY6c0 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 6, 2023

All while “Republican” Michael Steele just nodded along while Beschloss repeated the lies.

JFC, talk about hysteria. Remember, Beschloss is also an advisor to Joe Biden! https://t.co/rb9qWmw7m5 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 6, 2023

Man who knows so little about Florida comments incorrectly on parent's rights legislation, associates a random Republican's legislation (trash bill, btw) with Gov DeSantis, while calling said Governor "Rick." https://t.co/eJyaL1iRJN — Trey Radel (@treyradel) March 6, 2023

Beschloss knew he was telling the MSNBC audience exactly what they wanted to hear. The “historian” hat has been mothballed in favor of the “propagandist” hat.

At least he's no Hitler (yet)! — Chris Welch (@Chris_AWelch) March 6, 2023

Give it time!

