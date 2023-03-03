Democrat Debbie Jessika Mucarsel-Powell was a U.S. Representative for Florida’s 26th district from 2019 to 2021 when she lost her re-election bid. Mucarsel-Powell might be out of Congress but she’s still in the game when it comes to sounding the alarm about Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Apparently the ex-Rep talks to Republicans and they tell her things that just happen to align with narratives the Dems are pushing:

Yesterday I had conversations with long time FL Republicans. They told me they are done with DeSantis & want change. “He’s a dictator,” “he’s too extreme.” “This is not Cuba he reminds us of Castro.” Don’t give up hope FL, we are bright purple, we can get back our state! 💪🏼 — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) March 3, 2023

Florida Republicans hating DeSantis must be why he just got re-elected in a landslide, or something.

lady, there was an election 4 months ago and he cannot run again so the usefulness of this anecdote is unclear and the new chair of FDP is spending her time trolling DeSantis's book on Amazon — cc (@cc_fla) March 3, 2023

These exact stories were also going around in October of last year. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 3, 2023

Chance she actually had those conversations with actual Florida Republicans: ZERO.

The results of the recently-held election suggest Florida residents do not feel DeSantis is a dictator. https://t.co/co63ELh4H4 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 3, 2023

Really though, if they’re going to lie could they at least make it remotely believable?

