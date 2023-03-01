Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a book out and it’s already hit number one at Amazon. The Florida governor’s book is titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

Could a DeSantis presidential announcement be on the way? Stay tuned. Meanwhile the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin has asked a question that we’re liking the answers to:

Opinion by Jennifer Rubin: Imagine if DeSantis did to America what he’s done to Florida. https://t.co/YuWRSGYQdN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 28, 2023

OK. Let’s imagine that…

That would be amazing — Matt Gilbert #RIPDoriMonson (@mattgilblezy) March 1, 2023

Could I get anymore turned on? 😍 — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 1, 2023

While people are flocking to Florida from California, New York and elsewhere, the gaslighting is strong with this one in order for “conservative” Rubin to try and make DeSantis “worse than Trump”:

College administrators are trying to puzzle out why Florida’s decline is so pronounced. It might be an affordability issue. Alternatively, with the White population shrinking in the state, DeSantis’s war on “wokeness” has made college campuses less welcoming to younger, more diverse Floridians — the same people the state needs to educate to maintain a vibrant economy. Whatever the cause, DeSantis doesn’t seem interested in finding a solution. DeSantis’s bullying of vulnerable populations and pandering to White grievance are morally objectionable and anti-American. But they also come at a price: accelerating the decline of the state’s education system. Do we really want DeSantis to do for America what he’s done to Florida?

The problem for the Left (and non-conservative “conservatives” like Rubin) is that they live inside their own narratives and are not dealing with reality.

Which is why he won by the largest margin for 40 years. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 1, 2023

DeSantis doesn’t appear to be very unpopular in Florida, the state Rubin is trying to portray as a miserable hellscape.

You mean create an environment where freedom is the most important value? The horror!! https://t.co/M12irttnNa — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) March 1, 2023

To the Left, freedom is fascism.

Amazing .. Jen Rubin thinks this article will hurt Ron DeSantis. This solidifies and unites conservatives even more, Thanks! https://t.co/yw5Tbyk4i3 — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) March 1, 2023

You’d think so!

Here’s a better “imagine” exercise:

Imagine how angry the citizens of Florida would be if DeSantis had done to Florida what Biden is doing to the United States. https://t.co/P3wlqQRf6N — ryuge (@0ryuge) March 1, 2023

