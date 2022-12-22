It’s been a really sad but also morbidly entertaining journey for Jennifer Rubin, who went from relatively reliable conservative Washington Post opinion columnist to shameless liberal mouthpiece for the Democratic Party. She’s fallen so, so far, but it’s been truly fascinating to witness. Normally, dementia is beyond the victim’s control, but in Rubin’s case, she had a choice between sanity and dementia, and she chose dementia.

And what is this tweet, if not evidence of full-blown dementia?

Pelosi getting Zelensky is akin to Boehner getting the Pope. Nothing quite tops it. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 21, 2022

Ummm, what?

When it comes to willful insanity, nothing quite tops Jennifer Rubin.

Wtf am i even supposed to do with this tweet? — Kyle Reese (@JerkStoreManagr) December 21, 2022

Confused? Join the club.

What an utterly bizarre take. In fact, you might actually need to be demented in order to make sense of it.

I know you're Jen Rubin and it's what you do, but it is possible to appreciate both events without making such stupid comparisons. Try. — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) December 21, 2022

But that’s just it: she’s Jen Rubin. She can’t help herself. Not anymore.

When did this chick go from being okay to not-so-much to the worst? https://t.co/Sm526bVtSZ — Bub (@LegionOfDoomCTG) December 22, 2022

The depths you have plumbed to tweet this are unmatched. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) December 22, 2022

I feel bad for what the Left is making this poor woman tweet to be in their club. I mean, it's a total humiliation and beclowning. https://t.co/Dmn7rNa3UW — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 22, 2022

Eh, don’t feel too bad for her. Remember, this is the life she has chosen.

***

***

