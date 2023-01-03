Apparently things are getting pretty intense over in the House of Representatives, what with the election of the new House Speaker and all.

MORE NEWS — In a private mtg yesterday, GAETZ, BOEBERT, PERRY told McCarthy they wanted their OWN legal entity in House to wage lawsuits. The group also told McCarthy that they don’t mind if the speaker vote goes to plurality and @RepJeffries is elected bc they’ll fight him. https://t.co/UMSJX0DmFI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2023

Americans decide to give the GOP the House so that Republicans can at least somewhat serve as a deterrent to the Dem agenda. The solution these geniuses came up with for McCarthy being weak is to just hand the House speakership over to the Dem leader. https://t.co/9JuD2CCH0D — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 3, 2023

*Genuises.

Ask them what fighting @RepJeffries after they hand him the Speakership entails? Are they going to send some really mean tweets? Scream really loud? We really aren't sending our best to DC. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 3, 2023

Well, that’s been the case for a while, hasn’t it?

Rep. MTG says she’ll speak in support of McCarthy during this morning meeting and urged conservative critics of McCarthy to back down and take the concessions on the table as a win — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 3, 2023

MTG thinks Boebert and Gaetz are on an ill-advised kamikaze run, and that’s where we are https://t.co/8o9x8SCkbe — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 3, 2023

That’s where we are. It’s a pretty wild place to be, in all honesty. But if you ask Jennifer Rubin, this sort of craziness is to be expected. Not because the GOP is messy. That’s nothing new. No, the big factor at play here is that Nancy Pelosi is no longer gonna be the one who gets to bang the gavel, and that alone is enough to plunge the House into “chaos”:

The instant Pelosi's speakership ends: Chaos. Figures. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 3, 2023

She of course didn’t intend for that tweet to be hilarious, but, as is the case with pretty much everything else she says, we can’t help but point and laugh at her.

You're an idiot — ÐefÐoge (@defdee) January 3, 2023

We’ll give Jen this much: her self-confidence must be through the roof. Because it takes a whole lot of it to be willing to embarrass yourself on a daily basis without any shame whatsoever.

***

