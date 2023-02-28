We must’ve missed the memo that went out about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wearing boots and that being hilarious for some reason, not to mention really embarrassing for him. But clearly a memo went out, because we’ve seen several people comment on it mockingly.

There was American Bridge President Pat Dennis a couple of weeks ago:

Ron DeSantis consistently wears high-heeled boots in order to appear taller. pic.twitter.com/fw0O1aWiBT — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) February 13, 2023

And yesterday, we had Washington Post “pro-democracy opinion writer” and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin:

his heels look rather high. is he embarassed about his height? https://t.co/IFiHraPOc6 — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 27, 2023

You’d have to ask him that, Jen. But we wouldn’t if we were you. Not when you have plenty to be embarrassed about yourself. Like, say, getting busted yet again by Siraj Hashmi. It’s happened so many times, we’ve actually lost count. But we have yet to get tired of watching it happen.

Seriously, we’ll never get tired of stuff like this:

That’s her, all right.

GorT: love it when Rubin gets shamed by her own tweet.

She is such a #hypocrite https://t.co/zQL69RMyES — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 28, 2023

Well done, Mr. Hashmi. You truly have a gift.

Magnificent.

That’s it, @JRubinBlogger. You need to go on @habibi_bros and explain yourself. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 28, 2023

We’d actually love to see that. It’d probably go a little something like this:

Never. Gets. Old.

