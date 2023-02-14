Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has thus far demonstrated that he’s actually pretty good at dodging whatever mud is slung his way. He seems unfazed by attacks from Donald Trump and the far Right, and he is nevertheless persisting at getting things done in spite of Democrats’ and the Left’s efforts.

But let’s see how good he is at dodging mud from American Bridge President Pat Dennis. After all, it’s not easy to run when you’re wearing high-heeled boots:

Look at them high-heeled boots, y’all! Uh-oh, Ron.

“Sorry buddy, this is the game as it is played!”

And, like all games, there are winners and losers. Guess who’s the loser in this game, Pat. Being that you’re dense, we’ll give you a hint: it’s not Ron DeSantis.

Upsetting? Who’s upset? Pat, we’re way too busy pointing and laughing at you to be upset.

You’re damn right he can be this dumb.

Maybe Pat took one too many boots to the head growing up.

Crazy how wearing cowboy boots is supposed to be embarrassing for Ron DeSantis when it’s Pat Dennis who looks like a complete ass.

City boy should go to Texas and try making fun of all the men in “high-heeled boots” and see what happens.

Poor Pat must get horrible headaches, what with Ron DeSantis living in there, stomping around in cowboy boots. We can only imagine how bad the echo must be with no brain to dampen the sound.

