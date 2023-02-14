Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has thus far demonstrated that he’s actually pretty good at dodging whatever mud is slung his way. He seems unfazed by attacks from Donald Trump and the far Right, and he is nevertheless persisting at getting things done in spite of Democrats’ and the Left’s efforts.

But let’s see how good he is at dodging mud from American Bridge President Pat Dennis. After all, it’s not easy to run when you’re wearing high-heeled boots:

Ron DeSantis consistently wears high-heeled boots in order to appear taller. pic.twitter.com/fw0O1aWiBT — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) February 13, 2023

Look at them high-heeled boots, y’all! Uh-oh, Ron.

Rubio also did this, famously, and it became a major line of attack against him in the 2016 primary. Silly? Sorry buddy, this is the game as it is played. — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) February 13, 2023

“Sorry buddy, this is the game as it is played!”

And, like all games, there are winners and losers. Guess who’s the loser in this game, Pat. Being that you’re dense, we’ll give you a hint: it’s not Ron DeSantis.

Literally nobody calls cowboy boots “high-heeled boots” — Casey Phillips (@CaseyPhillips1) February 13, 2023

deeply funny to me how upsetting this tweet has been for consultants in particular — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) February 13, 2023

Upsetting? Who’s upset? Pat, we’re way too busy pointing and laughing at you to be upset.

Cowboy boots. You can't possibly be this dumb. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 14, 2023

You’re damn right he can be this dumb.

Pat this is just embarrassing. — Kaya Masters (@redneckgeisha) February 13, 2023

Seriously. Dumb as a brick, this guy. — Pam D (@soirchick) February 14, 2023

Maybe Pat took one too many boots to the head growing up.

He’s wearing cowboy boots, my man https://t.co/3AEgZ59YMx — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 14, 2023

Those are called western boots or what many would call cowboy boots. — Justine (@BruinJustine) February 14, 2023

What? Pat people wear boots. It’s not an isolated thing. — Alexis Martinez Johnson (@alexisjohnsonnm) February 14, 2023

Crazy how wearing cowboy boots is supposed to be embarrassing for Ron DeSantis when it’s Pat Dennis who looks like a complete ass.

New to politics I guess. https://t.co/cqvOqyOvjs — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) February 14, 2023

Those are extremely normal boots. You should consider visiting Texas sometime, or anywhere in the South. Or just watch a western movie. Something with Clint Eastwood. IDK. — Jennifer Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) February 14, 2023

City boy doesn't understand Southern style. News at 11. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 14, 2023

City boy should go to Texas and try making fun of all the men in “high-heeled boots” and see what happens.

this must be what it's like to have a politician live rent free in your head https://t.co/W0QRU7SVgz — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) February 14, 2023

Poor Pat must get horrible headaches, what with Ron DeSantis living in there, stomping around in cowboy boots. We can only imagine how bad the echo must be with no brain to dampen the sound.

