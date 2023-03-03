Guys. You guys. Did you hear about the proposed Florida bill that would make paid bloggers who cover the governor, his office, and/or the Florida state legislature to register? Sounds insane, right? Sounds like it would be a pretty egregious violation of the First Amendment, right?

It would.

A Republican state senator in Florida has introduced a bill that, if passed, would require bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis, his cabinet or state legislators to register with the state. https://t.co/gKiLruCif8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2023

NBC News reports:

Sen. Jason Brodeur’s bill, titled “Information Dissemination,” would also require bloggers to disclose who’s paying them for their posts about certain elected officials and how much. “If a blogger posts to a blog about an elected state officer and receives, or will receive, compensation for that post, the blogger must register” with the appropriate office within five days of the post, the legislation says. … DeSantis’ office did not respond to a request for comment late Thursday for his position on the bill. … Ron Kuby, a First Amendment lawyer in New York, said the law would not survive a court challenge if it is passed. “It’s hard to imagine a proposal that would be more violative of the First Amendment,” Kuby said. “We don’t register journalists. People who write cannot be forced to register.”

Does … does Ron DeSantis’ office have to respond, though? Has he given any indication that he supports this bill or that he had anything to do with it being introduced?

Florida bill would require bloggers who write about governor, legislators to register with the state https://t.co/VJ8x2LBVSm — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) March 3, 2023

Nowhere in NBC News’ article is any evidence whatsoever presented to suggest that DeSantis has anything to do with the bill other than that he’s the governor right now. DeSantis’ name doesn’t appear once in Brodeur’s bill, which presumably means that should the bill become law, it would apply to bloggers covering any governor, and any governor’s office, and any Florida state legislature.

But NBC News is making it sound like the bill is meant to help DeSantis specifically. The fact that they chose to accompany their post with a photo of DeSantis feeds into that deception as well.

And it’s working like a charm on all the right people:

Was @GovRonDeSantis a fascist before he became gov or did that happen after he became gov? He really is such a scared little snowflake. Disney will be still making tens of millions of dollars after he has become dust and is long forgotten. https://t.co/kgX9FSRHAz — Bill Thatcher (@billthatcher) March 3, 2023

BREAKING: Mass journalistic exodus from dictatorial Florida and its #Nazi leader, Herr DerSantis.

Florida: Where Truth & Freedom Go to Die and No One Bats An Eye@GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/K80ABTeJ8g — D̴i̴a̴n̴a̴ ̴-T̴w̴i̴t̴t̴e̴r̴ ̴I̴n̴v̴i̴s̴i̴b̴l̴e̴ 🐦 (@DianaWandersOn) March 3, 2023

Fidel Castro reincarnated

And I mean this wholeheartedly

This man is a fascist. Stop pretending otherwise. https://t.co/JgBUUA9Ay3 — Frank León 🇨🇺 (@GPWFrank) March 3, 2023

Hitler, Stalin and Putin have done this, they are dictators Ron DeSantis is a dictator……. https://t.co/aEVBjATusE — kjo (@KJosTweet) March 3, 2023

“Ron DeSantis belongs on the Mount Rushmore of homicidal fascist dictators because of a bill he has nothing do with” is certainly a take. Exactly the take NBC News wanted readers to come away with.

Irresponsible for media to try to pin this on the Governor.

The Senator's proposal is for the whole legislature.

You can read it yourself, but it's clearly not the type of legislation the Gov usually supports.

People will get sucked into the headline.https://t.co/P8ja8BtZ0N https://t.co/NevnwqDCV5 pic.twitter.com/klWEWoInhc — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) March 3, 2023

The plan all along was to suck people into the headline.

Why a picture of desantis? He has nothing to do with this… — Tayler Aguilar Stan (@Cadillac__Zach) March 3, 2023

NBC attaches a photo of DeSantis to make it look like he’s pushing this when there is no indication it has support beyond one lunatic state senator. https://t.co/svIuP54Fbi — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 3, 2023

Q: What does DeSantis have to do with it?

A: Nothing. Doesn't that make this misinformation? — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) March 3, 2023

It sure feels like misinformation, doesn’t it?

Not a bill DeSantis asked for or even evidence he supports it. Propaganda at its finest from NBC News and their leftist overlords. — Joe McLain (@jmclain57281614) March 3, 2023

The two thing this bill has to do with Ron DeSantis: 1. It's in Florida

2. It helps further NBC's grudge against Ron DeSantis — 🐰Filthy Heathen Kirk🐰 (@HeathenKirk) March 3, 2023

NBC News has their narrative, and they’re stickin’ to it.

