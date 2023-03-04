President Biden often is criticized for promising to have the most transparent presidency of all time while rarely taking questions from reporters. That almost changed yesterday, but it didn’t last long.

Biden approached journos outside the White House and was immediately asked an inconvenient question and immediately bailed out:

Maybe she should have opened up with the topic of Hunter’s laptop instead. Eh, never mind, that would have brought about the same result of Biden running off like he just heard an ice cream truck.

It is a slap in the face of the American citizen that @potus thinks he's above answering questions. https://t.co/oevE4FKiK5 — Schrodinger's Cat House (@schrocathouse87) March 4, 2023

How embarrassing for America. https://t.co/xa9jNDGbNt — Rebecca Steifle (@BeccaSteifle) March 4, 2023

That’s what’s bound to happen with this president when a reporter asks an inconvenient question.

By not speaking, Biden saved us all from hearing more lies.

Thanks, Joe!!! https://t.co/ug05bx6LA8 — ReturnOfBobzilla1001 (@ReBobzilla1001) March 4, 2023

That’s one way to look at it!

