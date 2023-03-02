Yesterday President Biden was speaking to a crowd of Democrats and accidentally let slip what kind of a person he really is in response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the border hearing testimony from a mother who lost two sons in 2020 to fentanyl overdoses:

A mother who lost her two children to fentanyl poisoning tore into lawmakers in emotionally-charged testimony at a House hearing on the ongoing crisis at the southern border on Tuesday — telling members of Congress that they need to do more to combat the opioid epidemic. Rebecca Kiessling, who lost her sons Caleb and Kyler in 2020 to fentanyl overdoses, said that she had been told that the drug which killed them came across the southern border.

This is how Biden responded, and note the chuckle at the end as if he just owned the cons (the lib audience didn’t seem to think it was as funny as the president did):

Here's Joe Biden laughing at the expense of a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/d2UNDtpxOO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2023

Rebecca Kiessling lost both of her sons to fentanyl. She blames Joe Biden for creating this crisis by not protecting our border and not protecting our children. In response, Biden blames Trump, then laughs. This is vile. pic.twitter.com/j98CkpKQtW — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) March 2, 2023

Kiessling, was on Fox News with Harris Faulkner today and absolutely went off on Biden:

EXCLUSIVE TODAY in Focus: Special guest Rebecca Kiessling joins Harris after President Biden appeared heartless, laughing at Kiessling’s powerful Capitol Hill testimony on losing her two sons to fentanyl. #bidensbordercrisis @RebeccaKiesslin — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) March 2, 2023

His response needs to be seen by the entire country. This was absolutely reprehensible. — mark b (@walkmanspop) March 2, 2023

This is sad and it’s too bad this has to be said in response to a president’s insensitivity:

Joe Biden laughed about the deaths of this mother's two sons. "What a horrible human being. How can he sit there and joke about it?!" "What kind of a person does that?!" pic.twitter.com/29NdGRg39V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2023

Kiessling also posted a video to Facebook:

Rebecca Kiessling in a video recorded last night that she posted on Facebook slammed Biden for laughing at her story and demanded an apology and action against drugs coming through our border. pic.twitter.com/pXvSHFiz6i — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 2, 2023

How incredibly sad that Biden made that necessary.

Biden laughed at the expense of this woman after blaming Trump for the fentanyl that killed her two children. He owes her a personal apology. pic.twitter.com/aBl7xP38dr — suzy (@Suzy_1776) March 2, 2023

Wonder how @JoeBiden would feel if we all laughed every time he brings up the death of Beau?!! It was such an inappropriate time/subject for that laugh. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 2, 2023

***

Related:

Biden’s alarm about the fentanyl crisis kicks his own border policies right where it counts

Glenn Greenwald DROPS Axios for MOCKING Repubs who see Fentanyl as our biggest health threat (thread)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!