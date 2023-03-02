Yesterday President Biden was speaking to a crowd of Democrats and accidentally let slip what kind of a person he really is in response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the border hearing testimony from a mother who lost two sons in 2020 to fentanyl overdoses:

A mother who lost her two children to fentanyl poisoning tore into lawmakers in emotionally-charged testimony at a House hearing on the ongoing crisis at the southern border on Tuesday — telling members of Congress that they need to do more to combat the opioid epidemic.

Rebecca Kiessling, who lost her sons Caleb and Kyler in 2020 to fentanyl overdoses, said that she had been told that the drug which killed them came across the southern border.

This is how Biden responded, and note the chuckle at the end as if he just owned the cons (the lib audience didn’t seem to think it was as funny as the president did):

Kiessling, was on Fox News with Harris Faulkner today and absolutely went off on Biden:

This is sad and it’s too bad this has to be said in response to a president’s insensitivity:

Kiessling also posted a video to Facebook:

How incredibly sad that Biden made that necessary.

