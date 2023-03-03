Something pretty hilarious has been spotted in an Axios story about President Biden and presidential historian Jon Meacham:

Joe Biden and John Meacham have bonded over their shared love of Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/hX9WaY2swJ — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) March 3, 2023

"The two bonded over their shared belief that Biden is a historically consequential figure in the fight to preserve American democracy." The "two" are John Meacham and… Joe Biden. https://t.co/IKI4MqkGTE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 3, 2023

The Axios story starts this way:

President Biden has grown so close to his volunteer muse, Jon Meacham, that he tried to bring the presidential historian into the White House. Driving the news: Meacham is preparing to dive into the life of President Dwight Eisenhower for his next book. So a government gig doesn’t appear to be in the cards — but the overture reflects their warm relationship. Why it matters: As threats to American democracy rose, the theme became a Biden signature, with Meacham helping supply the rhetoric.

The “shared belief” that bonds Biden and Meacham is something else:

The two bonded over their shared belief that Biden is a historically consequential figure in the fight to preserve American democracy.

That sounds more like something that could have been written about Obama, but then again Biden worked closely with him for eight years.

We might even agree with the “historically consequential” part, just not in the way Biden would like everybody to think:

Biden is historically consequential, alright. Just like the Chicago fire or the San Francisco earthquake. — Patrick Towey, Non-Racist (@toweypat) March 3, 2023

Historians should at least pretend that they think that they should at least try to be unbiased in their assessment of history. — J.L.K. (@JennaKe) March 3, 2023

Too many “historians” are just narrative pushers for the Left.

