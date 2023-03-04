Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff is one of the least self-aware members of Congress, not to mention one of the most shameless (and that’s saying something). Yesterday Schiff took to his official congressional Twitter account to slam a private citizen who is about to disseminate what’s been seen on the more than 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from January 6th, 2021:

Gee, what prompted that? Perhaps it was something Tucker Carlson tweeted not long before:

Trending

Was this the thing that triggered Schiff?

Pass the popcorn! Also, does Adam Schiff realize he’s Adam Schiff?

And no shame either.

Schiff seems worried about something, that’s for sure.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff NOT happy Kevin McCarthy gave all J6 footage to lying propagandist Tucker Carlson

Doctored texts?! No WONDER Adam Schiff is nervous about J6 footage (he SHOULD BE)

Laurence Tribe cheers on Adam Schiff’s frothy-mouthed lunacy over SCOTUS; makes fool out of himself

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpfox newsJanuary 6th CommitteeJanuary 6th riotprojectionrep. adam schiffTucker Carlson