Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff is one of the least self-aware members of Congress, not to mention one of the most shameless (and that’s saying something). Yesterday Schiff took to his official congressional Twitter account to slam a private citizen who is about to disseminate what’s been seen on the more than 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from January 6th, 2021:

Weak men peddle false election lies while privately dismissing them as absurd. Weak men use fear and hate to motivate their followers. Weak men value money and notoriety over truth and decency. Tucker Carlson is a weak, weak man. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 3, 2023

Gee, what prompted that? Perhaps it was something Tucker Carlson tweeted not long before:

Wonder what prompted Schiff’s angry tweet today 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XWK6hsqbcS — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 4, 2023

Was this the thing that triggered Schiff?

There’s been a lot of talk about our team’s access to the January 6th surveillance. The results of our investigation will air Monday and Tuesday night at 8pm ET on the Fox News Channel. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 3, 2023

Pass the popcorn! Also, does Adam Schiff realize he’s Adam Schiff?

Sounds like Adam just described himself. Those words will come back to haunt him. And we shall smile. https://t.co/jHyCWd4NCu — S.R. G. (@SRG01346631) March 4, 2023

This guy has literally no self-awareness. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 4, 2023

And no shame either.

So you're finally admitting you're a weak man… because you are still pushing the Russian collusion hoax. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 4, 2023

Strong men don’t fear the truth as you do. https://t.co/3AR0yyr2mY — Greg 🏌🏿‍♀️🎸☠️ (@charliecosmic75) March 4, 2023

Schiff seems worried about something, that’s for sure.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff NOT happy Kevin McCarthy gave all J6 footage to lying propagandist Tucker Carlson

Doctored texts?! No WONDER Adam Schiff is nervous about J6 footage (he SHOULD BE)

Laurence Tribe cheers on Adam Schiff’s frothy-mouthed lunacy over SCOTUS; makes fool out of himself

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!