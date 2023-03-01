Earlier this week a couple of late-night lib comics — CBS’s Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central’s Hasan Minhaj — were working hard to save the original “preferred narrative” about the origins of COVID-19 by mocking the source for stories about the possibility of the virus having originated in a Wuhan lab. That source? The U.S. Department of Energy. That was considered mock-worthy by those who are desperately trying to keep previous jokes about Trump being an idiot from aging poorly. Here’s what Colbert said:

Steve Colbert (@StephenAtHome) attacks the Dept. of Energy for its investigation finding Covid likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology: "Stay in your lane" pic.twitter.com/s50uYLZM3k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2023

Right on cue, there’s yet another federal government entity for the lib late-night hosts to try and diminish, because FBI Director Christopher Wray can no longer rule out lab leak theories. Here’s the FBI’s statement:

#FBI Director Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/LcBVNU7vmO — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2023

Nobody’s very surprised except those who couldn’t bring themselves to admit that Trump just might have been right about something.

GP So you're saying Trump was right all along. Funny how these admissions by the bureaucracy started to flow like the water over Niagara Falls once Trump left office. https://t.co/DxlzVZtuEt — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 1, 2023

And that is why “comics” like Colbert will continue to mock the sources.

We were right about the origin of the virus. We were right about masks. We were right about ivermectin. We were right about natural immunity. And we were right about the dangers of closing schools and businesses. #Wuhanlableak https://t.co/TCWX9Ovx6F — TennesseeTruthSeeker (@TennesseeMAGA13) March 1, 2023

“Conspiracy theories” for the win!

Questions now remain about why it appears the government is taking a “now it can be told” approach to how and where the virus originated in China.

