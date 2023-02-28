OMG, you guys. Did you hear about that stupid story, the one where the U.S. Department of Energy concluded that there was actually a pretty decent chance that the COVID pandemic originated with a lab leak? The U.S. Department of Energy! As if the U.S. Department of Energy would know the first thing about investigating viruses. Can you even imagine? It’s not just insane; it’s downright hilarious. Which makes it the perfect fodder for the late-night comedy circuit.

Take it away, Stephen Colbert:

Do your knees hurt from slapping them so hard? Just wait until you hear Hasan Minhaj’s routine on last night’s edition of “The Daily Show”:

Wow. Brilliant. Just absolutely brilliant material from a pair of … experts?

Yeah, you know, now that we think about it, why should we take clowns like Stephen Colbert and Hasan Minhaj more seriously than we take the findings of the Department of Energy?

Amazing, yes. But in this case, we honestly can’t say we’re surprised.

Well, can you really blame them for being desperate? After all, they spent several years mocking or outright shaming anyone who even suggested that there was a chance that the deadly global COVID pandemic began with a leak from a lab that was … conducting gain-of-function research on coronaviruses.

Not so hard to comprehend if you really think about it. Liberals like Stephen Colbert and Hasan Minhaj are just trying to save face. It’s only natural to want to save face after screwing up so spectacularly.

Well, to be fair, Stephen Colbert et al. became incapable of feeling shame a long time ago. That’s why they’re able to keep doing such humiliating things without actually feeling humiliated.

In case you’re interested in what people who actually know what they’re talking about on this subject have to say, please do yourselves a favor and read Jim Geraghty’s fantastic thread and piece about why the Department of Energy is actually very much in their lane here:

 

***

