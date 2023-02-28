OMG, you guys. Did you hear about that stupid story, the one where the U.S. Department of Energy concluded that there was actually a pretty decent chance that the COVID pandemic originated with a lab leak? The U.S. Department of Energy! As if the U.S. Department of Energy would know the first thing about investigating viruses. Can you even imagine? It’s not just insane; it’s downright hilarious. Which makes it the perfect fodder for the late-night comedy circuit.

Take it away, Stephen Colbert:

Steve Colbert (@StephenAtHome) attacks the Dept. of Energy for its investigation finding Covid likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology: "Stay in your lane" pic.twitter.com/s50uYLZM3k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2023

Do your knees hurt from slapping them so hard? Just wait until you hear Hasan Minhaj’s routine on last night’s edition of “The Daily Show”:

Comedy Central's @hasanminhaj attacks the Dept. of Energy for investigating the Covid lab leak theory: "I'm holding out until the DMV chimes in" pic.twitter.com/FNDMS6ejXD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2023

Wow. Brilliant. Just absolutely brilliant material from a pair of … experts?

The comedian says to stay in your lane https://t.co/oLnZTrXzzU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 28, 2023

These are the same people who want to base all environmental policies on the ramblings of a Swedish teenager. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 28, 2023

Yeah, you know, now that we think about it, why should we take clowns like Stephen Colbert and Hasan Minhaj more seriously than we take the findings of the Department of Energy?

It’s amazing that when a US government agency determines a Chinese lab may have loosed a virus on the world that killed millions while the CCP flagrantly lied about it, our late-night comedians choose…to mock the US government agency https://t.co/V9NcrlwIsr — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 28, 2023

Amazing, yes. But in this case, we honestly can’t say we’re surprised.

They're in absolute denial mode. — Happy Ginger Face Human (@GeorgeTheGrillo) February 28, 2023

Well, can you really blame them for being desperate? After all, they spent several years mocking or outright shaming anyone who even suggested that there was a chance that the deadly global COVID pandemic began with a leak from a lab that was … conducting gain-of-function research on coronaviruses.

Hard to comprehend why so many liberals feel a need to defend the Wuhan Institute of Virology. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 28, 2023

Not so hard to comprehend if you really think about it. Liberals like Stephen Colbert and Hasan Minhaj are just trying to save face. It’s only natural to want to save face after screwing up so spectacularly.

Is he directly funded by the CCP? What a weird rant from a “comedian,” — Keith Maniac, Online Safety Expert (@from_maniac) February 28, 2023

Why on earth would a comic decide to turn this into a skit? In what universe do they think they hold expertise over the Dept of Energy? The clear play here is to ignore this story I have to assume he was instructed to do this by his political masters. How humiliating. https://t.co/30YvU8WjUs — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 28, 2023

Well, to be fair, Stephen Colbert et al. became incapable of feeling shame a long time ago. That’s why they’re able to keep doing such humiliating things without actually feeling humiliated.

In case you’re interested in what people who actually know what they’re talking about on this subject have to say, please do yourselves a favor and read Jim Geraghty’s fantastic thread and piece about why the Department of Energy is actually very much in their lane here:

I could begin with “Nyah-nyah I was right,” but it’s probably more useful to lay out some background about the Department of Energy laboratory that now concludes — with “low confidence” — that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak.https://t.co/Wh02DDoonk — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 27, 2023

