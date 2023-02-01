As we told you earlier, the FBI conducted what was called a planned search of President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware. It’s been reported that no classified documents were found at that location:

No classified documents were found during the FBI’s search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday, an attorney for the president said in a statement.

“The DOJ’s planned search of the president’s Rehoboth residence, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the president’s attorneys, has concluded,” Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said, adding that the search was conducted from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

So no classified documents were found, but some material was taken from Biden’s home for whatever reason:

Hmm… interesting:

Team Biden had several weeks if necessary to “clean up” at Rehoboth Beach, but what could the other “material” and “handwritten notes” be?

Biden’s White House lawyer didn’t flatly rule out the discovery of more classified documents at different locations:

Translation: Yeah, there are probably additional documents at other locations.

