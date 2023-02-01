As we told you earlier, the FBI conducted what was called a planned search of President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware. It’s been reported that no classified documents were found at that location:

No classified documents were found during the FBI’s search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday, an attorney for the president said in a statement. “The DOJ’s planned search of the president’s Rehoboth residence, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the president’s attorneys, has concluded,” Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said, adding that the search was conducted from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

So no classified documents were found, but some material was taken from Biden’s home for whatever reason:

News: No documents with classified markings were found at President Biden’s Rehoboth, Delaware home, says Bob Bauer, Biden’s private attorney DOJ searched for little more than 3 hours pic.twitter.com/vAHxaISTky — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 1, 2023

Hmm… interesting:

Team Biden had several weeks if necessary to “clean up” at Rehoboth Beach, but what could the other “material” and “handwritten notes” be?

“hand written notes” — Joe or Hunter’s handwriting is the key question here… — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) February 1, 2023

Biden’s White House lawyer didn’t flatly rule out the discovery of more classified documents at different locations:

Top Biden spokesman Ian Sams refuses to say if Biden might have any additional classified documents hidden away at other locations pic.twitter.com/JXRCk4Yi1R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2023

Translation: Yeah, there are probably additional documents at other locations.

Miranda Devine notes that the White House suddenly called a ‘brunch lid’

