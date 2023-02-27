One of the most laughable but maddening things about the Biden administration is the constant gaslighting about the economic utopia they’ve created. Meanwhile reality tells a different story, but the POTUS account today let everybody living paycheck to paycheck know they’re going to keep “helping” even if it drives the middle class into poverty:

My economic plan invests in families like the one I grew up in. Families that rely on their paychecks, not their stock portfolios, to put food on the table. pic.twitter.com/fddOwvaPZC — President Biden (@POTUS) February 27, 2023

Do the people in the Biden White House really believe they’re creating a great economy for everybody? Because the only people not complaining are the rich they claim to be sticking it to. Also thanks so much for continuing to help people live paycheck to paycheck:

He's literally bragging about people having to live paycheck to paycheck and not being able to invest in their retirement portfolios. https://t.co/kOlXJLdooE — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 27, 2023

Tell us more about how living paycheck to paycheck is a positive economic development. — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 27, 2023

Does anybody in the Biden White House realize that most people have an interest in stock market performance, and not just because they want to see Nancy Pelosi get richer?

Which family?… the ones that went to a black church every morning or the one that hung out with latinos?… asking for a friend https://t.co/LgJ6w9Uekc — Fritz Capp (@FritzCapp) February 27, 2023

Not sure where you grew up in? You change your story all the time https://t.co/Pfx0HF9opl — Desertgramma (@Desertgramma1) February 27, 2023

Right? Biden’s got several different “how I grew up” stories that change depending on who he’s speaking to.

Pretty stupid honestly. It’s free to set up a stock portfolio and grow your money by making it work for you instead of working for every dollar you have that depreciates with this record high inflation. https://t.co/BX0p9iOxqW — Cade LaBolt (@THEcadelabolt) February 27, 2023

Instead of encouraging this Biden would rather just demonize the rich while making everybody else believe they’re somehow responsible for economic woes.

So I’m not supposed to count my 401k as an asset? 🤡 — Big Mike (@thefirstbigmike) February 27, 2023

By running up inflation to a 40 year high you are hurting those families. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) February 27, 2023

Oh, they addressed that by passing the “Inflation Reduction Act” which… made inflation worse. Stop “helping”!

