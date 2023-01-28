When Biden was running for office his pitch was to vote for him and put an end to the days of Trump’s “America First” policies.

Biden is now in the White House and now has a “Make America Great Again” tone of sorts (though many know that’s now what’s actually happening). Here’s a POTUS tweet and see if you can spot a clue that Biden had nothing to do with writing it:

One of the reasons I ran for president was to restore pride in three simple words: Made In America. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023

Nailed it this time!

At least you counted the correct number of words this time!

🤣 https://t.co/8g3ewrjPTe — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 28, 2023

Maybe that means something…

You obviously didn’t write this considering those words were counted correctly — soe_tator (@soe_tator) January 28, 2023

Last time it was only two words? You didn’t write this. — Mike O’C NYSE 557 🇺🇸☘️🇮🇪 (@MOConnor20) January 28, 2023

When Biden personally delivers those words it tends to sound different:

LOL!

***

Related:

Biden brings in Bernie Sanders to help explain why he’ll NEVER stop trying to skirt the Constitution

Miranda Devine spots a ‘strange’ last-minute change to Biden’s weekend schedule

Peter Doocy put a skeptical KJP in a VERY awkward position after she asked for his docs source

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.