A little earlier today Tom Elliott has a series of tweets featuring flashbacks of a bunch of media clowns (along with Dr. Fauci) who were flat-out mocking people claiming Covid could have come from a Wuhan lab and accused them of pushing bogus conspiracy theories.

That kind of “misinformation” now seems to be far less of a conspiracy theory as the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend:

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office. The new report highlights how different parts of the intelligence community have arrived at disparate judgments about the pandemic’s origin.

It just got awkward, didn’t it?

At today’s White House briefing John Kirby was suddenly unable to wave off lab leak theories (that frankly always seemed more plausible than the “no, the virus came from the wet market around the corner” explanation) as right-wing misinformation:

KIRBY: "There is not a consensus right now in the U.S. government about exactly how COVID started…" pic.twitter.com/uuTzLBOqH0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2023

In other words, the lab leak theory may very well be true. And how many people were censored and suspended or banned from social media for saying that very thing?

KIRBY ON LAB-LEAK: "What the president wants is facts. He wants the whole government designed to go get those facts, and that's what we're doing. We're just not there yet!" pic.twitter.com/hZjegf67A7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2023

Now Kirby claims President Biden wants the facts? Legit LOL!

KIRBY: "There is not a consensus on what caused COVID to start. The president wants to understand that so we can prevent better, future pandemics…it would be foolish for me to get out ahead of speculation on hypothetical situations…" pic.twitter.com/ZyNbWfnWte — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2023

Kirby really has sold his soul to cover for these people, hasn’t he? These are not people who ever wanted the “facts” to see the light of day.

So, what you're saying is, there are several possible theories including lab leak that are feasible and it's xenophobic racism to say that? Glad to finally clear that up. https://t.co/gCuBYcFtzf — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 27, 2023

It only took three years and lots of demonization. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) February 27, 2023

These press conferences are the biggest waste of time!

Haven’t seen this much tap dancing since Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. — Rudyc1954 (@rudyc1954) February 27, 2023

Good. THIS IS THE RIGHT ANSWER. https://t.co/X4VMlyiBdS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 27, 2023

And it only took them three years to get there! Senator Josh Hawley has a suggestion:

Here’s an idea: declassify the intelligence and let the American people see it themselves. Quit lying to us https://t.co/UiZANpiB4I — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 27, 2023

For some reason we’re guessing the lying and cover-ups aren’t over yet.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley spots censor-happy libs/media ‘moving on to the next approved narrative’

Jill Filipovic knows who’s to blame for libs/media calling misinfo on any theory blaming China lab for Covid

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: