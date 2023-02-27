Over the weekend the Wall Street Journal reported that the government is now acknowledging the likelihood that Covid-19 originated in a Wuhan, China lab:

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.
The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office.

The new report highlights how different parts of the intelligence community have arrived at disparate judgments about the pandemic’s origin.

Well look at that:

Believe it or not, all this has led to the development of a new narrative. Author and CNN columnist Jill Filipovic says there was a good reason so many people called the China lab leak theory “misinformation” (which led to many getting suspended or banned from social media outlets). The reason? Of course, the lab leak theory was automatically discounted as misinformation because Trump was pushing it:

Trending

Brace yourselves:

null

So Trump might have been right but it was his fault so many didn’t take the lab leak theory seriously?

Incredible, right?

Clearly many lefties have no intention of taking any Ls.

The truth here might have had a pro-Trump bias and they can’t have any of that!

***

Related:

Jill Filipovic says ‘unborn child’ is an Orwellian term to short-circuit our ability to think about human existence

Jill Filipovic argues that men are the ones *really* hurt by overturning Roe v. Wade

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: