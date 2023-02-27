Over the weekend the Wall Street Journal reported that the government is now acknowledging the likelihood that Covid-19 originated in a Wuhan, China lab:

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.

The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office. The new report highlights how different parts of the intelligence community have arrived at disparate judgments about the pandemic’s origin.

Well look at that:

While there is no consensus among U.S. intel officials about how the pandemic started, the FBI and now the Dept. of Energy have both found an accidental lab leak in Wuhan, China to be plausible. NEW details via @CBSNews First reported WSJ. pic.twitter.com/QE72v15ED2 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 27, 2023

Believe it or not, all this has led to the development of a new narrative. Author and CNN columnist Jill Filipovic says there was a good reason so many people called the China lab leak theory “misinformation” (which led to many getting suspended or banned from social media outlets). The reason? Of course, the lab leak theory was automatically discounted as misinformation because Trump was pushing it:

I'm very (darkly) fascinated by the many many people with absolutely no relevant training or expertise who have nonetheless spent the past two years insisting either that the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory, or that a lab leak is the only possible pandemic explanation. https://t.co/1YOKVvkh5S — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 26, 2023

No one knows! Not even our top intelligence agencies know! I just cannot imagine the arrogance of thinking me, a random political writer on Twitter, has the ability to determine where Covid originated. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 26, 2023

And yet there are so many random writers and even health professionals — family physicians, public health workers — who have been weirdly confident that they know where Covid came from. Just bizarre. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 26, 2023

Brace yourselves:

So Trump might have been right but it was his fault so many didn’t take the lab leak theory seriously?

Jaw dropping — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 27, 2023

Incredible, right?

So…it's Trump's fault for telling the truth, which of course caused all of you lunatics to say the opposite since it was Trump saying it? Your Daily Reminder: All these people are fkn insane. https://t.co/6xUU6uEYpM — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 27, 2023

Regardless of the source, lab leak or natural, China IS to blame for Covid. The lying and misdirection that characterized China's response (which Trump actually praised!) in all probability made the pandemic much worse. https://t.co/3zBG7vP2kI pic.twitter.com/KR5RayhyG4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 27, 2023

Just take the L https://t.co/aqaJibNMD1 — Ultraspicybae (@Buffyinnyc) February 27, 2023

Clearly many lefties have no intention of taking any Ls.

maybe you were just wrong, lol https://t.co/DGJk9aFyo2 — Matt Palumbo 🥊 (@MattPalumbo12) February 27, 2023

The truth here might have had a pro-Trump bias and they can’t have any of that!

