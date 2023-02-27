We could sit here all day and point and laugh at all the purported Science™ followers who sneered at and outright dismissed anyone who so much as wondered if the origin of the deadly global COVID pandemic was a lab leak, but, well, we’d be here all day, and we have to eat at some point.

So let’s just turn things over to Grabien’s Tom Elliott for a bit. Elliott’s been collecting some of the media’s greatest hits when it comes to the lab-leak hypothesis that evidently has some legs to it after all. And let’s just say if you think the MSM look bad on paper right now, they arguably look even worse on video.

Grab a snack, sit back, and enjoy the show:

FLASHBACK! MSNBC's @NicolleDWallace: Trump is pushing intel agencies to investigate "conspiracy theory" Covid originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology pic.twitter.com/Kib1FLQeXc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

CNN’s @DrewGriffinCNN: “Zero proof” behind “conspiracy theory” that Covid originated not from nature but a Chinese bio lab pic.twitter.com/kpFQV8V37I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

ABC’s @jimmykimmel: “[Trump] is also pushing intelligence agencies to find evidence for his theory that the virus was accidentally released from a lab in Wuhan. That’s his new angle to feed the wingnuts, treat the virus like it was a conspiracy.” pic.twitter.com/IA3of9sviq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

OK, so technically Jimmy Kimmel’s not a journalist. But he’s effectively regarded by the media as one — as well as a policy expert on numerous issues such as health and gun control — so we’ll allow his inclusion in Elliott’s thread.

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: "Debunked bunkum" that Covid could have come from a Chinese lab pic.twitter.com/TTis0PusYy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

MSNBC's @JoeNBC: Trump's "making things worse" in pushing the "conspiracy theory" Covid originated in a Chinese lab pic.twitter.com/njg11P1126 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

More Scarborough: "@SenTomCotton a couple of days ago [was] spouting a conspiracy theory that the Chinese made this virus up in a lab … These conspiracy theorists are still saying things that are going to be extraordinarily dangerous for this country" pic.twitter.com/BSN1jcBDx0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

Then MSNBC's @Kasie Hunt: "This question about the Wuhan lab — we know it’s been debunked, that this virus was man-made or modified or anything like that." pic.twitter.com/LTYzUhm6ey — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

CNN's @FareedZakaria: "Tom Cotton … suggested the virus might have originated in a high security biochemical lab in China … The far right has now found its own virus conspiracy theory. Pres. Trump, for his part, fuels the fears by emphasizing how the disease came from China" pic.twitter.com/rvkDGcv8nl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

CNN's @DrewGriffinCNN, April 6, 2020: Theory Covid originated from Wuhan Institute of Virology has been "widely debunked" pic.twitter.com/M5XyNOq2Dy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

“Widely debunked.” Man, we heard that a lot, didn’t we? It was never really debunked at all, but it was widely denied by the media, and in their minds, that’s just as conclusive, if not moreso.

MSNBC's @JHeil: "Clearly the case that Trump is divorced from it facts"; he's pushing a "made up" theory about Covid originating in a Wuhan lab to help his "re-election" pic.twitter.com/3NVtGOsuqR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

NBC's @janisfrayer: China & Peter Daszak tell me that Covid didn't come from China's virology lab in Wuhan pic.twitter.com/UnfOGnvic5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

Fauci last October was still claiming there's "no evidence" Covid came from the bat-based coronavirus research he was funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology https://t.co/wWoS9hhqtG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

Ah yes. Dr. Anthony Fauci. Elevated to veritable sainthood by our mainstream media.

And there are still so many more where all those came from. And so, so few apologies and mea culpas from any of them.

