We could sit here all day and point and laugh at all the purported Science™ followers who sneered at and outright dismissed anyone who so much as wondered if the origin of the deadly global COVID pandemic was a lab leak, but, well, we’d be here all day, and we have to eat at some point.

So let’s just turn things over to Grabien’s Tom Elliott for a bit. Elliott’s been collecting some of the media’s greatest hits when it comes to the lab-leak hypothesis that evidently has some legs to it after all. And let’s just say if you think the MSM look bad on paper right now, they arguably look even worse on video.

Grab a snack, sit back, and enjoy the show:

Trending

OK, so technically Jimmy Kimmel’s not a journalist. But he’s effectively regarded by the media as one — as well as a policy expert on numerous issues such as health and gun control — so we’ll allow his inclusion in Elliott’s thread.

“Widely debunked.” Man, we heard that a lot, didn’t we? It was never really debunked at all, but it was widely denied by the media, and in their minds, that’s just as conclusive, if not moreso.

Ah yes. Dr. Anthony Fauci. Elevated to veritable sainthood by our mainstream media.

And there are still so many more where all those came from. And so, so few apologies and mea culpas from any of them.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony FauciCNNCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Anthony FauciDrew GriffinFareed ZakariaflashbackJanis Mackey FrayerJimmy KimmelJoe ScarboroughJohn Heilemannjoy reidKasie Huntlab leaklab leak hypothesislab-leak theorymainstream mediaMSNBCNicolle WallaceTom ElliottWuhan Institute of Virology