President Biden started the week with a surprise visit to Kyiv and a meeting with Ukraine President Zelenskyy.

We noted in an earlier story that there were air raid sirens sounding as Biden and Zelenskyy strolled casually through downtown Kyiv, indicating that the whole scene might have been more staged than a Broadway play.

How unusual have the air raid sirens been in Kyiv in the last week or so? A CNN reporter made note of the first time in days that the sirens were heard. Video from Newsbusters’ @KevinTober94:

CNN's Alex Marquardt: "I've been here for the past five days. I have not heard any explosions. I have not heard any air sirens, until about half an hour ago, right when President Biden was in the center of Kyiv." pic.twitter.com/hPKmXSjgpr — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 20, 2023

Wow, what a coincidence! And Reuters reported that there would have been no reason for the sirens:

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, although there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes pic.twitter.com/pztadZJS4k — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2023

Maybe Kyiv officials coincidentally happened to be testing the sirens just as Biden started walking through the city and it had nothing to do with White House officials going for a photo/audio opportunity. Yeah, that seems unlikely.

"Biden just landed. Cue the sirens!" — De'Coldest Valentine (@OfficiallyGT69) February 20, 2023

That’s probably not very far away from how it actually unfolded.

And no one ran for cover. 🤔 https://t.co/uy04F91kXZ — Rusty Pud (@kmcd357) February 21, 2023

As if the Secret Service would have allowed the president to continue strolling down the street if there was actually an incoming attack.

