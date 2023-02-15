Texas Democrats are opposing a proposed school voucher program. Among them is Rep. Armando Walle:

“This is not a partisan issue. … when you undermine our public school system, you undermine our democracy.” @RepWalle spoke with @NickABC13 this afternoon against the proposal to implement school vouchers in the #txlege pic.twitter.com/NdJ5CbDhvJ — Cara Santucci (@CaraSantucciTX) February 14, 2023

Rep. Walle explained in a local news story why he’s opposed to the voucher proposal:

In Austin, private school vouchers are expected to be a topic of debate in this session, with one of the bills comes from Sen. Mayes Middleton, who represents the Galveston area. “We’re putting more tools in the hands of Texas parents to decide what is best for their child because, at the end of the day, children belong to their parents,” Middleton said. Middleton’s bill gives parents $10,000 per student. This is money that can be used for tuition, technology, and transportation expenses.

[…]

“Just because you’re offered a voucher, $10,000, whatever the amount is, that doesn’t automatically get you admitted into that private school,” State Rep. Armando Walle said.

And, when it comes to what will gain somebody admission to a private school, Corey DeAngelis explained why the anti-voucher Dem Rep should know:

he sends his kids to private school. https://t.co/kJbDo6S7Q6 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 15, 2023

Well, there it is!

Nothing says "I Believe in Public Schools" like "I sent my kids to private schools" — Tommy Schultz (@Tommy_USA) February 15, 2023

So many of these Dems are the “private schools for me but not for thee.”

***

Related:

Come ON! Corey DeAngelis spots AFT President Randi Weingarten being shameless again

Corey DeAngelis shares a document showing how ‘the gov’t school monopoly is terrified of competition

Corey DeAngelis OWNS Randi Weingarten in heated back and forth after she lies AGAIN about closing schools

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.