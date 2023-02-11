Early in his presidency, Joe Biden put Kamala Harris in charge of the border, but now that everything down there is totally secure (pause for laughter) the VP is back to talking about what she seems to love the most. No, not Venn diagrams, but rather electric buses:

Our electric school bus program is an investment in our children’s future and the planet. pic.twitter.com/wfNGVLegAW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 7, 2023

Harris was in Minnesota this week and the White House obviously decided to kick her sales pitch up a notch:

KAMALA HARRIS gushes over electric school buses: "The bus has Wi-Fi and even USB outlets next to every seat. I mean, come on, imagine — you could charge your phone!" pic.twitter.com/bbvwc2xQs7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2023

NOW how much would you pay?

KAMALA HARRIS can’t contain her enthusiasm for electric buses in Minnesota: "The bus has Wi-Fi and even USB outlets next to every seat. I mean, come on, imagine — you could charge your phone!" pic.twitter.com/AuePl9bCl1 — Rowan (@canmericanized) February 11, 2023

You can charge your phone in the vehicle? Harris must be from the future!

My Fossil fuel car has this too…..Amazing — Rottyman (@rottyman) February 11, 2023

It has to be asked:

Are her speechwriters trying to humiliate her? Or is she just that obsessed with school buses? https://t.co/xjWk08RQas — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 11, 2023

Her speechwriter have to just being trying to embarrass her. Does she read these before taking the stage? Answer has to be no. https://t.co/RtsRir52VK — Jason Jones (@jonesy7806) February 11, 2023

Fair questions.

