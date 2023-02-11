Early in his presidency, Joe Biden put Kamala Harris in charge of the border, but now that everything down there is totally secure (pause for laughter) the VP is back to talking about what she seems to love the most. No, not Venn diagrams, but rather electric buses:

Harris was in Minnesota this week and the White House obviously decided to kick her sales pitch up a notch:

NOW how much would you pay?

Trending

You can charge your phone in the vehicle? Harris must be from the future!

It has to be asked:

Fair questions.

***

Related:

Find someone who loves you as much as Joe Biden loves putting Kamala Harris on school buses

Kamala Harris’ terrible, no-good, very BAD speeches get WORSE with ‘how electricity works’ speech (watch)

‘How do I know it’s actually working?’ Kamala Harris really inspires confidence in her ability to fulfill new role as Biden’s electric vehicle ambassador

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Electric busesKamala Harris