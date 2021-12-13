Remember earlier this month when Kamala Harris gave America a taste of what it’d be like to have her in the driver’s seat?

That’s Kamala Harris pretending to drive an all-electric bus, then honking the horn. “The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round,” Harris said, letting out a big laugh as Pete Buttigieg looks on. pic.twitter.com/gGNw7pQvNM — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) December 2, 2021

Well, apparently she’s officially been put in charge of making electric vehicles hip and cool for everyone:

Harris to outline plan for electric vehicle charging network https://t.co/u4O5Te5uVe pic.twitter.com/5DbT4C53LG — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2021

More from The Hill:

The White House said Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will announce a plan for electric vehicles. A fact sheet the White House released on the plan relies heavily on the bipartisan infrastructure law and existing actions it has taken, but there are some new announcements as well. … Deploying more electric vehicles doesn’t just mean getting more electric cars on the road. It also involves building out infrastructure like charging stations in order to make sure people who buy these cars have places to fuel them.

The White House is nothing if not great at choosing the roles for which Kamala Harris is best suited. Look at what a great job she did as border czar! Just imagine what she could do as electric vehicle czar on top of that.

She’s uniquely qualified to do this:

With VP Kamala Harris today in MD. She’s getting a briefing on electric vehicles used in Prince Georges County & will announce the admin’s EV charging plan. “There’s no sound or fume! .. How do I know it's actually working," Harris asked laughing using the charging station. pic.twitter.com/Fu3s9inIrN — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) December 13, 2021

The wheels on Kamala Harris’ bus aren’t going anywhere.

If she weren’t so obnoxious and unpleasant, we might actually feel kinda sorry for her.

Kamala plugs her phone charger into wall: “There’s no sound or fumes? How do I know it’s actually working.”*cackles* — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) December 13, 2021

You know she’s wondering about the answer to that question, even if she somehow has enough sense not to ask it out loud.

And speaking of questions, here’s a parting one for the electric vehicles expert:

What's powering the charging stations? — Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) December 13, 2021

If those things run on cackles, we’re gonna be fine.

***

Update:

Kamala Harris is on fi-yah, y’all:

Kamala Harris explains the importance of electric charging stations for electric vehicles: "If you can't charge it up, then it doesn't matter if you can't drive it." pic.twitter.com/dhXdifhawR — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 13, 2021

***

Related:

Katie Pavlich may have just figured out where Kamala Harris has been all this time

Recommended Twitchy Video