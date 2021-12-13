We haven’t seen or heard much from Kamala Harris in a while. Which is strange, given that she’s, you know, the Vice President of the United States.

There’ve been rumblings that all is not well on Team Joe Biden and that the president may be considering replacing Harris with someone else. Plus, she seems to be having some trouble holding onto her staff.

Conservatives have been having a field day with the “Where’s Kamala?” talk, but maybe there’s a perfectly simple explanation for her scarcity. And Katie Pavlich may have just figured it out:

Oh, so that's what she's been doing. https://t.co/gqDYuQxq3L — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 13, 2021

Not hardly workin’, but workin’ hard!

This may come as a surprise to you Katie, but the Vice President didn’t actually do it herself. — Celeste Christ (@CelesteChrist) December 13, 2021

Hey, don’t knock Kamala Harris’ role here! She had to do a lot of research to find the people who could do her office the justice it deserves.

It’s all good. After personally resolving the border crisis, she has a little spare time on her hands. — Mark Bowlin (@MLBowlin) December 13, 2021

Lots of vacant offices recently she can update them too — Sho’Nuff (@KeithWh77606934) December 13, 2021

It’s nice that Kamala’s staying busy.

