We haven’t seen or heard much from Kamala Harris in a while. Which is strange, given that she’s, you know, the Vice President of the United States.

There’ve been rumblings that all is not well on Team Joe Biden and that the president may be considering replacing Harris with someone else. Plus, she seems to be having some trouble holding onto her staff.

Conservatives have been having a field day with the “Where’s Kamala?” talk, but maybe there’s a perfectly simple explanation for her scarcity. And Katie Pavlich may have just figured it out:

Not hardly workin’, but workin’ hard!

Hey, don’t knock Kamala Harris’ role here! She had to do a lot of research to find the people who could do her office the justice it deserves.

It’s nice that Kamala’s staying busy.

